Every Major Pokemon Announcement From the 2026 World Championships

This week has been huge for Pokemon fans, both on the competitive and general fan front. Starting on August 28th, thousands of trainers gathered in San Francisco for the 2026 World Championships and the first-ever Pokemon XP fan convention. Competitors faced off across the spectrum of Pokemon games, from Pokemon Unite to the first-ever Worlds for Pokemon Champions. And this year, alongside the competition, fans got to experience a variety of exciting activities like building clay Pokemon with Aardman or snapping a photo with their favorite Pokemon. It all culminates in the 2026 World Championships finals. And as fans know, that’s also where Pokemon likes to drop a little news about what’s next.

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This year’s Finals took place in the Chase Center, with a packed day of fierce competition. Starting with the very last Pokemon Unite World Championships and running all the way through to the VCG, the event offered plenty of excitement. But crowning this year’s World Champions wasn’t all fans got to see during this year’s Finals. Throughout the competition and during the Closing Ceremonies, the Pokemon Company took the opportunity to treat fans to a preview of what’s to come. The location for the next World Championships was also confirmed.

Every New Pokemon Announcement Revealed at Worlds in 2026

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

For the most part, Pokemon stuck to tradition and kept the big news for the finale. However, Pokemon XP did offer fans a few early previews of the excitement. During the Pokemon TCG Pocket panel, we got a look at new dual-type cards and Basic Pokemon ex, which are headed to the game in October. This was the first big gaming announcement of the weekend, following Aardman’s reveal that The Misadventures of Sir Fetch’d and Pichu will air on Disney Plus in 2027. Finally, LEGO confirmed that even more Pokemon LEGO are headed our way in 2027.

After those teasers, we got the influx of other announcements fans have come to expect during the Worlds finals and closing ceremony. Here, The Pokemon Company revealed what’s next for several of its long-running games.

Pokemon Unite Adding 4 New Pokemon

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

After Zeta Division claimed the World Championship, Pokemon Unite fans got a quick peek at what’s next for the MOBA. Four brand-new additions to the game were revealed, including the last two Eeveelutions not currently available in Pokemon Unite. Here’s every new Pokemon coming to the game and when:

Morpeko – arrives September 4th

– arrives September 4th Toxtricity – arrives September 24th

– arrives September 24th Jolteon – arrives in October

– arrives in October Flareon – arrives in October

It’s especially exciting to see the Eeveelutions all together in Unite at last, as the cheers from the crowd here at Chase Center confirmed.

Pokemon Go Is Expanding Mega Evolution & Bringing Back Armor Mewtwo

Courtesy of Scopely Explore

A brand new trailer confirms some Mega changes to Pokemon Go, starting with an upgrade for Mega Evolved Pokemon. They will now be able to compete in the Go Battle League, complete with the ability to unlock an additional charged attack to use in battle. These attacks will be more powerful as the Mega Level increases.

In addition, the trailer teased the long-awaited return of Armored Mewtwo. In fact, it will be available in the Mega Finale event on Saturday, September 5th and Sunday, September 6th.

The Pokemon TCG Unveiled New Megas and Special Mega Attack Rare Cards

Our next trailer featured a sneak peek of what’s next for the physical TCG. This includes the addition of new Megas ex, including Mega Lucario ex. A brand-new card type was also teased: the Special Mega Attack Rare.

A Brand New Pokemon Movie Pokemon Wildcard Was Revealed

At long last, a brand-new major Pokemon movie is coming. After 7 years, Pokemon Wildcard will debut in 2027. It centers on a Pokemon TCG player, and the teaser didn’t tell us much. However, with that release date not far away, we’ll likely learn more soon.

Pokemon Champions Confirms New Pokemon Additions

To celebrate the first Worlds featuring Champions, we got a look at what’s next. Several new Pokemon will arrive on September 9th, expanding the roster of playable options. In addition, Mega Evolution Z forms will finally be headed to the game, including Mega Lucario Z and Mega Absol Z. In addition, a teaser showed off the addition of a new Legendary to the roster.

World Championship Location Confirmed for 2027

A new trailer confirmed that the 2027 Pokemon World Championships will take place in Singapore on August 15th-17th. This takes the competition outside the U.S. for the first time in a few years.