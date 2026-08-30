Two PlayStation Console Exclusives Shutting Down in 24 Hours

Two PlayStation console-exclusive games are shutting down sometime on August 31, which means shutting down in roughly 24 hours. A console exclusive, for those who do not know, refers to a game only available on a single console platform — in this case, PlayStation — but is also on PC. More specifically, one is a PS4 console exclusive from 2016, while the other is a PS5 console exclusive from 2024.

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While the PS5 game is newer and arguably more relevant inherently as a PS5 game, the PS4 console exclusive from 2016 is the more noteworthy game for the simple fact that it’s a well-known game, while the other game, the 2024 PS5 game, is less well-known. In fact, it’s not well-known at all. The former is Let It Die from developer Grasshopper Manufacture and publisher Gungho Online Entertainment, which was actually a complete PS4 exclusive for the first two years of its existence before coming to PC in 2018. The other PlayStation console exclusive is Voices of the Forgotten and Arcade Distellery’s The Light in the Darkness.

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Two Games Shutting Down, But There Is Good News

The good news with Let It Die is that while the free-to-play multiplayer hack and slash game is shutting down in its current form, it’s set to continue as a single-player offline game. This new form will only be available to owners of the game already, and will actually be paid DLC. So, the game will move on, but not in its original form, and will be stripped of some functionality. We’ve known about this shutdown since March of earlier this year.

The other good news is the game got a sequel in 2025 called Let It Die: Inferno. This sequel is also a console exclusive for PlayStation via the PS5. Unfortunately, the sequel is not as good or as relevant. The former is evident by its much lower Metacritic score, while the latter is evident by the fact that the first game had over six million downloads. The sequel hasn’t come close to this.

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The good news about The Light in the Darkness is that it’s getting a Director’s Cut sometime in September. And like its predecessor, it’s going to be entirely free, but only on PS5. The original game was also on PC. The somber adventure game that doubles as a piece of holocaust education is a pretty isn’t online, but it’s simply being delisted to make way for this new version, which the developer claims was the original vision for the game that wasn’t able to be realized initially. To this end, both games are set to live on in new forms, but those who want the originals in their PSN library will need to act fast.