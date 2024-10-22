No More Room in Hell 2 Has a Strong Start (But Negative Reviews)

No More Room in Hell 2 is now available in early access, and it seems that the game is already attracting a lot of attention on Steam. The game was just released today, and has already established a peak of 14,980 players, according to data from SteamDB. That peak was hit a few hours ago, and things have tapered off a little since, with more than 5,000 concurrent players as of this writing. That’s not a bad number for a Tuesday afternoon, and it will be interesting to see if the game can manage to keep that level of interest!

While player numbers are strong on day one, there is one thing that could hurt the game’s momentum: the reviews. No More Room in Hell 2 currently has a “mostly negative” rating on Steam, with more than 2,000 reviews so far. Many of the reviews so far cite the game’s current early access status, arguing that developer Torn Banner Studios should have waited longer to make the game available.

“How this was considered to be a releasable product even for early access is beyond me. Redfall might be a better game than this,” writes one Steam user. “The ideas are good, but the implementation is unfortunately poor. The hitboxes are terrible, and some of the zombies teleport or disappear. The character feels heavy to control, and even though I see ammo in my gun and inventory, it doesn’t shoot and says there’s no ammo,” another writes.

While it’s not unusual for an early access game to have some issues, the Steam user reviews generally seem to raise valid points. The developers are currently charging $29.99 for No More Room in Hell 2, and at that price, players should expect to see a certain level of polish. It sounds like the game could have used a bit more development time prior to early access launch, and a significant number of players are arguing that people should save their money.

That’s not to say the reviews are all bad for No More Room in Hell 2. Some Steam users have been more forgiving about the game’s issues. In one positive review, the user says they “can’t wait to watch this game continue to grow and evolve into an outstanding game.” In another positive review, one Steam user argued that they “had fun with it” and that “people are far, far too reactionary these days.” Reactionary reviews are something we’ve seen a lot of on Steam over the years, and it should be noted that some of the negative reviews have pretty short play times attached.

It will be interesting to see how reviews for the game evolve once No More Room in Hell 2 has been available for a while. As more people get a chance to play it, it’s possible the game’s rating could improve. It’s also possible that the developers will be able to improve on the current build, and deliver an experience that lives up to the original game.

Are you planning to check out No More Room in Hell 2? Do you think the game needed more development time before going into early access?