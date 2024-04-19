No Rest for the Wicked Devs Address Top Concerns After Launch

No Rest for the Wicked is out, but there are a few issues the devs want to fix.

Developer Moon Studios made its name creating Ori and the Blind Forest and its sequel Will of the Wisps. Both games showed off the team's skill for precise puzzle platforming and Metroidvania design. So it was a surprise when Moon Studios announced its next game would be an action RPG with four-player co-op called No Rest for the Wicked. The game launched into early access on April 18th and was immediately met with sales success. Given the studio's pedigree, that's not much of a surprise, but No Rest for the Wicked is a little rough around the edges. Fortunately, Moon Studios has plenty of time to fix the game's issues during early access.

After launch the team published all of the known issues, giving players a better idea of what changes to expect during the early days of early access development. As you'd expect from a game so early in development, many of No Rest for the Wicked's upcoming changes are technical. That includes everything from visual glitches to more aspect ratios to the addition of a pause button in single-player games. The team has also provided a few workarounds for issues with collision, unexpected progression loss, and controller support. If you're having problems with any of those aspects, it's worth looking through the fixes to see if any solve it for you.

Below, you'll find the full list of known issues and fixes following launch. No Rest for the Wicked is available now in early access on PC.

No Rest for the Wicked List of Known Issues

(Photo: Moon Studios)

Our heartfelt thanks to the huge number of you who have already joined us on the Early Access journey. As a real passion project for us all here at Moon that we've dreaming about for years, it's truly humbling to see so many of you playing and loving No Rest for the Wicked! If you are enjoying your time with Wicked please do give us a review, it really does help us out and make a big difference.

That said, this is Early Access, so there is plenty you will see improve as we continuously look to optimize and improve the game with your feedback. Below is a list of issues which we are aware of and are already working on but

if you come across anything else please use the links below to provide feedback or bug reporting:

Known Issues We're Already Looking to Address:

Performance: We are constantly reviewing and optimizing performance and will continue to do so. If you are having performance issues also try reducing your resolution scale or rendering resolution. We're aiming to get some immediate GPU settings in the next patch, but knowing what hardware specs you have would help us narrow everything down so please share in the forum feedback link above!

You may encounter hitches as you load into new areas.

You can set Quality Presets as well as other options in the SETTINGS menu to help improve frame rate.

Installing No Rest for the Wicked on an SSD is highly recommended.



Being able to pause the game in single player



Key Rebinding: There are currently no in-game rebindable controls.



Aspect Ratios: Below are the currently supported aspect ratios. We will be improving and adding aspect ratios support over time!

16:9

16:10

21:9

64:27

43:18

12:5



Localization: Language support will be on-going through Early Access.

You may encounter untranslated text. If you do please help us hunt those down and report them!



Faders: There may be times that the environment will not fade away properly. These will be reviewed and fixed.



Controls: Current UI will only display Xbox buttons for controller bindings. Keyboard and mouse will show correct bindings.



Known Issues with Solutions: