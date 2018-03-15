Viking Strategy Game Northgard Surpasses 500,000 Copies Sold

According to SteamSpy, Shiro Games Viking strategy game, Northgard, has already more than 500,000 owners on PC.

Northgard only launched last week on March 7th, meaning that to surpass 500,000 already is a great achievement for the the French studio’s junior release. The only thing lessening the impressiveness of the news is that the game was notably in Early Access for about a year before it fully launched, so it likely would have sold a hefty amount of copies during this period.

Nonetheless the specifics, Northgard is undeniably off to a good start, as illustrated by it being number three on SteamSpy’s trending list, behind only the one-day-old Ghost of a Tale and other recent sales success Warhammer: Vermintide 2. Further, it has already sold more than both of Shiro Games’ previous projects, Evoland and Evoland 2.

For those that don’t know: Northgard is a stratgey game based on Norse mythology in which you control a clan of Vikings for the control of a mysterious newfound continent. In the game, you will build your own settlement, assign Vikings to various jobs (such as farmer, warrior, loremaster, etc.), manage your resources carefully in order to survive harsh winters and foes, expand your land, and achieve a variety of different victory conditions against either friends or AI with varying personalities.

In addition to dedicated servers, the game also boast a campaign mode, which you can read about below:

“The Viking High King is murdered and his REGAL HORN is stolen by a man named HAGEN. This event kickstarts a saga that will take RIG, his son and heir accompanied by his right-hand man BRAND through the new continent of NORTHGARD, where he will make new friends and foes and discover a much greater threat than HAGEN, and the reasons behind his father’s assassination.”

The campaign is played across 11 chapters, and will require a player master all six clans and tame the unforgiving wilderness of Northgard.

Northgard is available for PC and costs a relatively budget-friendly price of $29.99 USD. At the moment there is no word on a console release, but, we can keep our fingers crossed.