If You Like PUBG and Twisted Metal, Then You’ll Love ‘Notmycar’

Twisted Metal was a fan favourite vehicular combat game that first made its appearance back in 1995 and has been a staple for those looking for a car-driven thrill. Pair that with the wild popularity of the battle royale title PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), and it was inevitable that the two franchises should inevitably meet. Welcome to the new game, Notmycar.

First introduced via Twitter back in October, the livestream is going down today at 6 PM PST to show off what the Notmycar, or NMC, has in store for fans looking for a new way to dominate online. Below is the livestream announcement with how to watch and a little clip to give us a taste of what’s to come:

Friday at 6pm PST on https://t.co/nnauSl4TfI Tune in to see the premiere of a brand new Battle Royale game. Buckle up, buttercup. pic.twitter.com/n52VtHjQ3w — Greenskull – Ready Up Live (@Greenskull) February 1, 2018

You can see in the clip above while you’re buckling up, buttercup that the buggy combat is well, it’s pretty intense! If you’re looking to get in on the action, you can sign up to join the pre-alpha here, as well as learn more about the game.

According to the NMC official website:

Parachute into every match and choose your starting location on a massive battleground that gets smaller and smaller as the battle wages on. Land in an open field or on the roof of a warehouse – the choice is yours, and that choice will determine your vehicular supremacy!

Customize your battle wagon so your good-for-nothing enemies know exactly who bombed them into oblivion as you skid through their fiery remains. Flags, bumpers, paint-jobs, and more, it’s all up for styling as you earn points for every battle you play in.

It’s pedal-to-the-metal as you race to snatch the best weapons from caches all over the island. Battle Royale means second place is the first loser, so show no mercy for anyone on four wheels. Fight your way to the top of the junk heap to be the last car standing!

No release date is available at this time, nor is pricing info or platform exclusivity. We’ll learn more about the game during the live stream tonight – so don’t forget to tune in!