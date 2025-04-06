New York Times Wordle Tips and Answer for April 6th

As we make our way into a new week, it’s important to note how exciting this week will be regarding news about the latest in the entertainment industry. With CinemaCon already over, we could get some trailers to come our way within the next few days. Mission Impossible will get a trailer on Monday with Tom Cruise back in action as the infamous Ethan Hunt. While he does the stuntwork, you have been tasked with a mission you must accept: Doing your daily NYT Wordle puzzle. The New York Times app has everything you need to crack the code of relaxing with games such as Connections and Strands. Yesterday’s Wordle wasn’t too tricky, and for today, April 6th, the puzzle will be slightly more challenging to solve. If you need hints, tips, or want to see the solution for today’s Wordle. We’ve got you covered.

Wordle has been going strong since 2021, with over a million people regularly playing the guessing game. Over the years, we’ve seen many words come and go, with some returning on rare occasions. For newcomers, Wordle is a unique puzzle game where you must figure out a five-letter word with six opportunities to guess correctly. Feedback is provided with gray, yellow, and green blocks indicating where and which letters belong in the final word.

Having seen a few trailers this past week, including the newly released Tron: Ares trailer, which looks to be quite the sci-fi spectacle this fall, I’ve been reminiscing about which things have stuck with me. The teaser for Paramount Studios’ The Naked Gun reboot starring Liam Neeson was one of those trailers that made an impression on me. I don’t think there’s been a trailer that has brought me back to that golden age of 2010s-style comedy quite like this did. As it shall be, my starting word for today is “laugh” since I couldn’t help but crack up about the sheer insanity of it all, as well as the O.J. Simpson gag at the end. With some luck, my starting word has two yellow blocks.

If you are feeling ill, I’ve heard laughter is the best medicine.

The word “laugh” has two yellow blocks with L and A, which is a great start. Seeing how these two letters are not at the start of the final word indicates that they belong in the middle or at the end. I go for words that have these two letters next to each other since it’s easier to think of words that way. Try finding a word that has L and A together at the end. If you are struggling, we have provided the solution to today’s Wordle below.

The solution for The New York Times Wordle for April 6th is “Villa.” Having spent time in Italy during college, I can safely say that this word brings me back to those days. It’s nice to have a moment when a word can bring you back to a time that means something to you. Anyway, the work week starts tomorrow, but that doesn’t mean that you don’t have today to relax and enjoy the weekend. Have a great day, players.