New York Times Wordle Tips and Answer for March 25th

Wordle has been occupying The New York Times app for years now, and if you’re clicking on this article, it probably means that you are one of the millions who play the game daily. We are a judgment-free zone here, as many of us are regular players of the NYT games including Connections, Strands, and Spelling Bee. For those who joined us yesterday, we’ve witnessed another difficult word for the third day in a row. Thankfully, the puzzle for today, March 25th, isn’t going to stop your groove or your streak as much. As always, we will provide some useful tips, a few hints, and today’s solution throughout this article. If you’re ready, let’s get started.

In a nutshell, Wordle has been ongoing since 2021 on the NYT app and the hype hasn’t died down yet. The puzzle has players solve a five-letter word with only six opportunities to figure out the correct answer. The difficulty can vary day by day, keeping the game interesting without getting too stressful. When it comes to aid during the game, hints will be given via yellow and green blocks, indicating the correct placement and letter within the final word.

One of the ways that you can come up with a starter word is by thinking of a five-letter word that you’ve heard the most during the day. If you can’t think of one, pick an object in your surroundings that is made up of five letters. In my case, my starter word is ‘bless’ because it’s something that everyone has said to me any time I have a sneezing attack due to the endless supply of pollen outside. Based on my starter, we got two yellow and a single green block.

Bless you if you chose this word for your starter Word and/or if you sneezed at any point during your read.

The word ‘bless’ has a green block with E and two yellow blocks with L and S. This does put us in a tight spot, considering the number of words with E in the middle of it. In this situation, it would be smart to put the S at the start of the word since it would help with whittling down the options. Seeing a vowel in the middle does indicate that the chances of seeing another one are unlikely due to double vowels being grammatically incorrect except for a few words. If you are struggling to figure out the word, we have the solution in the next paragraph for you.

The solution for The New York Times Wordle for March 25th is “Shelf.” A word with more consonants than vowels is trickier to solve, so no worries if you had trouble with this one. If you think about it, you can shelve this puzzle until tomorrow when a new Wordle releases. Continue rocking those streaks, players.