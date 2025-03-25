New York Times Strands Answers for March 25th

Are you starving to find out today’s Strands puzzle? We got you covered, as we have everything you’re looking for to solve March 25th’s Strands puzzle from The New York Times, including today’s answers, Spangram, and some hints, tips, and tricks to fancy up your puzzle-solving repertoire. As one of the newer titles from the site/app, Strands’ fun word search gameplay can sometimes give Connections and Wordle a run for their money. Today’s theme, “For Starters” is a touch self-explanatory, in the usual Strands way. So, without further ado, we’ve got what you need to get the theme and answers for today’s Strands.

As always, the main gameplay of Strands revolves around you finding words or phrases relating to the topic mentioned, all within the given letter grid. To figure out what the true meaning of the theme is, you‘ll need to find the Spangram, which will point towards the actual definition of the theme. Most likely, it will be a phrase or word, like comedians or Star Wars Jedi. Both before and after you find the Spangram, you can find words that relate to the overall theme, so, in the case of Star Wars Jedi, potential words would be names of Jedi in Star Wars like Yoda or Obi-Wan.

Today’s Strands theme is “For Starters”.

For today, March 25th, the theme is on the easier side, which is nice after some tough ones last week. The theme for today’s Strands is “For Starters”. Used in arguments, the saying often comes when listing off points. However, the usage of Starters is something to note, as it’s the only word of note that can mean different things. There are seven words, including the Spangram in today’s Strands, If you want hints on what the Spangram is, we have provided one below:

Today’s Spangram is something/s to begin a nice dinner.

If today’s Spangram in Strands is giving you some difficulty, it’s good to know that the word will always spans from one side to the other, hence the name. Always make sure to check the letters on the outer rims of the board and look for any weird spacing in between words should you get to those first. If you want to know what today’s Spangram in Strands is, it can be found down below:

The Spangram in today’s Strands puzzle is Appetizer.

As you can tell, another word for a starter is an appetizer, which you can buy at any restaurant as you decide your main dish or just to pick on. If you want to know all the words, which are all foods that are considered appetizers, in today’s Strands puzzle, they are as follows:

Nachos

Wings

Fondue

Appetizer

Sliders

Calamari

Poppers

Did you get the correct answers? Did you get the theme of today’s Strands? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Strands, NYC Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.