New York Times Wordle Tips and Answer for March 31st

If you are in the South, it seems that the April showers have begun before the month even began, which feels unfair for some reason. In any case, we can always rely on The New York Times app to be on our devices regardless of the weather. Puzzles like Connections, Strands, and Spelling Bee are readily available for the taking as soon as the new day begins. With today being March 31st, we got ourselves quite the catch with today’s Wordle, which will be slightly easier than yesterday’s puzzle. When it comes to getting through this guessing game, we’ve got some useful hints as well as the final solution for today’s puzzle up ahead.

Wordle has been around since 2021 and has become a global phenomenon played daily by millions of people. Having gone through 2,000 words, the endless entertainment doesn’t look to stop anytime soon. For those new to the guessing game, Wordle has players figure out a five-letter word with six chances to guess the correct word. To aid in your attempts, each guess will provide feedback in the form of gray, yellow, and green blocks, indicating which letters belong in the final word.

With CinemaCon starting back up this week, with hopeful signs of more movie news from companies like Disney, Paramount, and Sony, it’s looking like we’re going to get some new trailers and cast announcements. It’s exciting to see how Sony goes about the Spider-Man franchise, especially after hearing about Sadie Sink’s casting. With this, my starting word for the day is “bones” because I’m interested in seeing more of the 28 Years Later movies, including The Bone Temple. Speaking of bones, we got a treat with this guess, as we’ve got two green blocks.

Looks like we got the bare bones of the final word.

The word “bones” was a wise choice considering we got two green blocks for the letters B and O. With these being the first two letters of the final word, this slims down the word choices to pick from. For those struggling to guess a good word, take a look at an online dictionary to find which words could work for this case. If you want to figure out the solution, take a look at the final word for today’s Wordle below.

The solution for The New York Times Wordle for March 31st is “Booty.” Having two of the same letter within the word can be tricky since we only knew that the letter occurred once within our guess. Today’s final answer wasn’t too tricky, but we’re happy to help out with our hints and tips. As always, we will return tomorrow with another puzzle article. Keep those streaking moving forward, players.