Oblivion Remastered Hits Its Lowest Price Yet

It’s been almost two months since The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered shadow dropped into gamers’ lives. Since then, many Elder Scrolls fans have been roaming Cyrodiil, reliving the original game or experiencing it for the first time. However, not everyone is willing and able to drop $50 on an unexpected new release with so many great games out there. If you’ve been waiting for a sale to grab Oblivion Remastered, now just might be the time, as the game just got its biggest discount yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Although some gamers are still struggling with stuttering, especially after the latest update, there’s no denying that Oblivion Remastered is good, plain fun. The game has a solid 80 Metacritic Score, with slightly higher averages for the Xbox and PS5 versions. On Steam, the game claimed a Very Positive rating. For fans of a solid RPG with that unique Bethesda feel, Oblivion Remastered is a modern skin on the beloved classic. And now, it’s available for the lowest price ever on PC. Console versions are also discounted, but the best deal by far is for Steam gamers.

explore the remastered world of cyrodiil, for less

Like many games, Oblivion Remastered got a modest discount on some platforms, including Steam, near launch. However, the game has largely stayed at its full price since its release in April. Compared to newer releases that are approaching $80 these days, $50 isn’t bad… but it could always be better. Thanks to a new discount via Fanatical, gamers can currently grab Oblivion Remastered for Steam for an impressive 33% off. That discount, which brings the price to just $33.49, is the best sale we’ve seen for the remaster.

Oblivion Remastered Discounted on All Platforms for a Limited Time

If you’re hoping to snag Oblivion Remastered on Steam, you’ll want to act fast. The Fanatical deal is only set to last for about 2 days, with a timer noting the sale will last until June 22nd, or until sold out.” So, it’s possible the Steam codes will be bought up before that end date. The 33% discount applies to the Standard edition of Oblivion Remastered for Steam only.

The Deluxe Edition is also on sale, but with a slightly more modest 31% discount. That brings the normally $60 edition down to $41.69. In other words, you could get the Deluxe version of Oblivion Remastered for less than the full price of the Standard! There is no timer on this discount, but it will also be unavailable once the codes are all claimed.

Character creation in Oblivion Remastered

If you’re planning to play The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered on PS5, you can also get a decent discount in the PlayStation Store. The game is currently marked down 20% off, making it just $39.99 until the sale ends on June 26th. That is the lowest it’s been for PlayStation gamers, as well.

The game is also discounted by 20% in the Xbox store, with no clear end date for the discount. However, Oblivion Remastered is currently included in the Xbox Game Pass subscription, so that’s probably your cheapest option to play on Xbox consoles.