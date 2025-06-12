New Oblivion Remastered Patch Breaks the Game for Many Players

There’s no denying that The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered had a successful shadow drop. Many returning and brand-new Oblivion fans couldn’t wait to check out the newly refurbished version of the classic story. That said, gamers have been begging Bethesda for a patch for the game pretty much since day one. After arriving in Steam beta last week, the first big Oblivion Remastered update has finally arrived on all platforms. The only problem is, many gamers are noticing it seems to be creating as many new bugs as it squashes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Oblivion Remastered version 1.1 is now available on all platforms as of June 11th. The update is a pretty big one, with an extensive list of bug fixes and improvements. On paper, it’s everything fans have been asking for. In practice, however, the patch has been a bit of a bumpy ride. Between struggling to get the files installed at all to constant game crashes after updating, many gamers are finding that the latest Oblivion Remastered patch is breaking their game.

Shortly after the new Oblivion Remastered patch launched on all platforms, gamers brought their reactions to the r/Oblivion_Remaster subreddit. The primary, initial experience was just pure joy at finally getting a big patch for the game! So long, quest bugs. Hello… invisible enemies and save files?

Gamers on Xbox, Steam, and PS5 have shared a number of new issues since installing (or trying to install) the latest Oblivion Remastered update. Commonly reported problems include more stuttering, issues with launching the game, and crashes. A handful of players are noting some challenges with lost save files, something that’s plagued the remaster since launch. Thankfully, most have been able to recover their saves by restarting the game or, on PC, double-checking the folder where save files are located.

Many of these issues are frustrating, game-breaking bugs that have players struggling to enjoy the game. However, there’s also at least one or two fun new quirky bugs that are more entertaining. This includes a sudden tendency for the player and various NPCs to be semi or entirely invisible. Not to be confused with the quest line where NPCs are supposed to be invisible, this looks to be a new glitch introduced with the latest update.

Some gamers report parts of their own avatar being invisible, while others note that every NPC and enemy have vanished. This issue doesn’t look to be too terribly widespread, but there are a handful of reports.

Despite challenges for many players, it’s important to note that the Oblivion Remastered patch has fixed many problems. Those who aren’t getting some of these game-breaking glitches report that the game is running better overall. With an update this big, a few snags aren’t entirely unexpected, but it does look like another hotfix or two will be needed before this update works as intended. Thankfully, Bethesda shared that there is already another patch in the works. Hopefully, that means the tweaks needed to get this first one working more smoothly can be worked in.

As of now, we don’t have an exact timeline for the next Oblivion Remastered patch. Gamers who are experiencing issues with the current update have tried a few fixes, including uninstalling and reinstalling the game, with relative success. If you encounter major issues with Oblivion Remastered, you can report them to Bethesda Support.