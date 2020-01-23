New Observer Game Teased by Bloober Team

Bloober Team released a trailer on Thursday for a new project from the developer that looks like it could very well be a sequel to its Observer horror game. The creepy trailer is simply called “Incoming Call Teaser” and has some cryptic messages attached to it. It hasn’t been made clear if it’s a sequel or just another game set around Observer, but we do know that it’ll be a horror game filled with cyberpunk elements.

The trailer was released this week on both YouTube and other forms of social media by Bloober Team, the studio responsible for games like Layers of Fear, 2017’s Observer, and last year’s Blair Witch. It’s only 30 seconds long and consists of muffled voices and sounds of static and failed calls.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the trailer itself doesn’t reveal much, Bloober Team’s tweet about it at least gave an idea of what kind of game it would be. The hashtags “cyberpunk” and “horrorgame” were both used to show that it’s going to incorporate both of those elements which has led people to believe it’s related to Observer.

Teasers found within the video’s descriptions and the tweet above include the phrase “sig: ch120n 1nc02p02473d_” which could be interpreted as “Chiron Incorporated.” Chiron was an important part of Observer as a huge corporation that took control of Poland in the game’s futuristic setting.

Another less obvious teaser included in the video takes a bit of work to decipher. Above the symbol in the middle of the video and the “Incoming Call” text, we see a few lines of binary code. Those lines translate to the phrase “Daniel, are you there?” Daniel was the main character players controlled in Observer which pretty much seals the deal regarding any connection between this teaser and the original game.

Observer had some pretty creepy elements in the dystopic, futuristic setting including hacking into people’s minds and exploring their fears. Whether this next game is a direct sequel to Observer or not, it seems from the eerie teaser that we can expect more of the same.

“What would you do if your fears were hacked?” a description of the game asked. “>observer_ is a cyberpunk horror game from Bloober Team, the creators of Layers of Fear. Discover a dark cyberpunk world beset by plagues, war and squalor. Play as the new front line of neural police as you hack into the jagged minds of the insane.”

Keep an eye on Bloober Team’s social pages for more announcements or teasers leading up to a reveal.