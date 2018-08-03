Octopath Traveler Surpasses One Million Units Shipped

Square Enix has announced that combined total shipments and digital sales of its recently released role-playing game, Octopath Traveler, have surpassed one million units since its launch last month.

The news comes way of Square Enix via the following tweet from the game’s official Twitter account:

It’s important to note that shipped units does not equate to total sales. In other words, Octopath Traveler hasn’t sold one million units, it has simply passed one million units shipped at retail and sold digitally.

Nonetheless, it’s an impressive number when you consider the game only launched on July 13, less than a month ago. Further, that it launched exclusively to the Nintendo Switch, a console where games have been in hot-demand, but a console also with a smaller install base compared to other platforms.

Octopath Traveler is available for Nintendo Switch.

Eight travelers. Eight adventures. Eight roles to play in a new world brought to life by Square Enix. And now, you can enjoy all of them in the new demo. Step into the shoes and live the stories of each of the eight travelers and freely explore the world of Orsterra. Then, carry your choices and adventure into the main game with save data transfer.

Use each character’s special abilities in and out of battle. Break through enemy defenses by discovering and targeting weaknesses. Store Boost Points with each turn and then spend them at strategic times to strengthen abilities, chain attacks, or provide aid. Choose the path you wish to walk and discover what lies beyond the horizon.