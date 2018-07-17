Octopath Traveler Sells Better Than Expected, Out of Stock In Most Places

Sometimes a game can be a bigger hit than its publisher could ever expect. That’s certainly what happened this past weekend when Square Enix’s Octopath Traveler came out for Nintendo Switch as the game has blown away all expectations and become a massive hit, to the point that the game is sold out in a number of locations.

Though exact sales numbers weren’t given, Square Enix confirmed that a number of Japanese retailers were out of stock on the popular RPG, suggesting some alternative ways for fans to get their hands on the game since it’s back-ordered.

Over on Twitter, the company noted, “We are sorry that some of the shops are out of stock in the three holidays! You can also consider the DL version and the download card for sale at Lawson!”

It’s true, you can get the game over on the Nintendo eShop for about the same price as the physical version. That makes it easier to add the game to your library, in case you can’t find the standard or the Wayfarer collector’s edition.

The game has been getting some very positive reviews from critics, as well as fans that have shown appreciation for going back to its JRPG roots. Here are the game’s features in case you need a reminder of what it’s packing:

Eight travelers. Eight adventures. Eight roles to play in a new world brought to life by Square Enix. Explore each traveler’s story and use their abilities in and out of battle. Will you expand your horizons as the Merchant or track down a traitor as the Warrior? Where will you go? Who will join you? You alone can choose your path.

Step into the shoes of a traveler to inherit their struggles and strengths. Use each character’s special abilities to interact with the world and enhance your tactics in turn-based battles. The Dancer’s alluring charm leads followers into battle, whereas the Apothecary can mix items to heal allies or unleash explosive attacks. Discover enemy weaknesses and target them to break through their defenses. Store Boost Points with each turn and then spend them at strategic times to strengthen abilities, chain attacks, or provide aid. Choose the path you wish to walk and discover what lies beyond the horizon.

Explore multiple, distinct RPG adventures in a world created by Square Enix

Choose from eight characters, each with their own distinct story

The path you choose to pursue will affect where your adventure ends

Deep, strategic turn-based combat with a layered battle system

Music and visuals inspired by retro RPGs, brought to life with modern touches

If you want the physical edition, GameStop currently has it in stock for delivery and you can check for in-store stock as well.

Octopath Traveler is available now for Nintendo Switch.

