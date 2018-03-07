Oculus Rift Experiencing Worldwide Outage

If you were looking to get down on some Oculus Rift action today, you’re going to have a bad time. Users of the virtual reality headset all over the world have been reporting outages since earlier this morning.

The Oculus Forums have been incredibly busy today with frustrated users that are being bet with an “Can’t Reach Oculus Runtime Service” error message when trying to boot up:

Users are stating that once that error message popped up, it was virtually (heh) impossible to restart the Oculus app making an already frustrating situation even worse. A couple of responding users to the original forum post mentioned above suggested unistalling/re-installing the Oculus software. One user reported his findings when looking at the license and seeing it as expired. Without a valid license, most operating systems won’t let the software run without the appropriate authentication.

Restarting and rebooting tended to be the most popular offered solutions, but many were reporting that neither of those options seemed to help. Though many are still looking for a solution, at least now we know that Oculus is aware of the problem and are actively searching for a fix.

We’re aware of an issue impacting people’s ability to use Rift’s software, and we’re working to fix the problem. Please visit https://t.co/9F6hz3tcfI for the latest—thanks for your patience! — Oculus (@oculus) March 7, 2018

If you’re having this issue and want to try a few fixes yourself, you can check out some of the fan suggestions in the comments:

Sooo that changing system date and time back to Feb works fine for me… 🤔Also can we update our NVIDIA drivers? I have the 1080 and I was wondering if that issue is resolved also… — Jovon (@_3TEN30_) March 7, 2018

Temporary fix here https://t.co/bPgJyo93up — Tyriel Wood (@Tyrielwood) March 7, 2018

Where some offered help, others voiced their ire:

Wow, you left a security certificate to expire?! That’s a big oversight, especially seeing it has made all our devices unusable until it is fixed! — Asim Omar (@bigo93) March 7, 2018

I just got my rift yesterday, played it for a while, and now my parents want to return it because of this little error. If you guys can’t fix this before they change their mind, I will have no vr😢 — Rashaud C. (@thekingdomgame2) March 7, 2018

Hopefully the issue gets resolved soon. It doesn’t sound like it would be a huge “to do” fix, so hopefully one will be rolled out soon! We will update this story when that happens, stay tuned!