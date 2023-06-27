Official The Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch Controller Is Back In Stock

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is sold out everywhere, but you can still pre-order HORI's officially licened Zelda-themed wireless Horipad Pro Controller here on Amazon for $59.99. The controller sold out in pre-order shortly after launch last week, but it is back up and running at the time of writing with a release date set for July 28th.

In addition to being cheaper that Nintendo's Pro Controller, the Horipad includes many of the same features, such as wireless Bluetooth, solid ergonomics, motion controls, and USB-C charging. You'll have to do without rumble and amiibo functionality, however. Note that you can also pre-order the HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition here on Amazon for $59.99. It offers a full-sized controller experience on the Nintendo Switch in handheld mode complete with another awesome Zelda-themed design. Additional The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom merch can be found below.

In his review for ComicBook.com, Christian Hoffer gave The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom a 5 out of 5 calling it "a bigger and bolder Hyrule":

"The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a worthy successor to Breath of the Wild and is easily a Game of the Year contender. In addition to making you fall in love with the world of Hyrule all over again, this game feels much more like a traditional Zelda game, while retaining all of the charm and beauty of Breath of the Wild."