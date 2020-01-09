Old Pokemon Could Be Returning to Sword and Shield

Tomorrow, the latest Pokemon Direct presentation is set to debut. At this time, no one really knows what to expect, but at twenty minutes long, it will last longer than any previous Pokemon Direct presentation. Speculation is naturally running rampant, with some hoping for remakes of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, and others just wondering what the heck to expect. A clue might have accidentally been tweeted out from the official Play Pokemon Twitter account, however! In the since-deleted tweet, a pink Gastrodon appears in an image taken from Pokemon Sword and Shield, but only the blue variation has been seen around the Galar region. The fact that the Play Pokemon account deleted the tweet has led some to believe it might have gone out a little too early! Fortunately, streamer Philly Beatz U was able to screencap it.

LMFAO Pokemon just tweeted out this picture which has pink gastradon buts its not available in the game so then they deleted it. 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/6YRMMdhrIC — PhillyBeatzU (@PhillyBeatzU) January 8, 2020

Fans have been clamoring for more Pokemon to be added to Sword and Shield since the announcement that the National Dex would be cut from the game. The resulting controversy blew up on social media, leading to fractures in the Pokemon fan community, and even threats made against members of the Game Freak development team. While things have quieted down quite a bit since the games were released, fans still want to see their favorite Pokemon make a return.

Of course, the one thing fans can very likely expect to see during the presentation is news about Pokemon Home. The previously-announced service will allow players to bring Pokemon captured in earlier games to the Nintendo Switch, though only Pokemon obtainable in the Galar region can be brought into Sword and Shield. It should work similar to Pokemon Box on 3DS, which was essentially a Pokemon storage unit. If The Pokemon Company is going to reveal details about Pokemon Home tomorrow, it would be the perfect opportunity to also show some cut monsters are making a comeback!

Fortunately, fans won’t have much longer to wait for the presentation. It’s set to air January 9th at 9:30 a.m. ET. Do you plan on tuning in? What do you hope to see announced? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!