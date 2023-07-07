Omega Strikers Update Adds Another New Character

Omega Strikers got a new update this week alongside a community challenge that teased a new character. If players were able to work together to complete the challenge by playing different modes, they'd reveal the newest Striker in full after a teaser hinted at the new character's themes and abilities. That challenge was actually completed in no time at all with players apparently very eager to see who the new Striker would be, so now, Omega Strikers has fully revealed Finii. To make matters better, Finii is already available to play in-game (once you've acquired her).

The community challenge presented to players awarded them different amounts of points for playing quick play, normal, and ranked matches with more points awarded for checking out the new High Tea Hijinks mode with the ultimate goal being 300,000 points. Players quick progressed through that challenge and met the goal within two hours, so Odyssey Interactive did its part and revealed Finii.

You can check out the new character's trailer below alongside details on what she can do:

Finii Abilities and Gameplay

Double Take (Secondary, Impact, Debuff)

Deploy a poof of smoke at a target location, dealing a LIGHT hit to enemies and causing them to take 30% more damage from all sources for 4s.

PvP Knockback and Damage :: 140 (+70% Power)

Core Knockback :: 1260 (+140% Power)

Misdirection (Primary, Projectile)

Launch a decelerating projectile that hits the first enemy struck. After reaching its apex, it rapidly reverses course and hits harder.

Empowered PvP Knockback and Damage :: 250 (+125% Power)

Empowered Core Knockback :: 1405 (+212.5% Power)

Light hit reduction :: 50%

Big Finish (Special, Impact, Creation)

Conjure a gravity well at a target location, slowing and pulling enemies towards its center point. After 2.25s or upon recast, the well explodes, hitting enemies away.

PvP Knockback and Damage :: 180 (+90% Power)

Core Knockback :: 1500 (+425% Power)

The new High Tea Hijinx mode added alongside Finii sort of fits in with the character's trickster theme, too, since it offers a bit more of a chaotic experience for players. Strikers in this mode all have increased movement speed, ability haste, power, and size, and the mode itself is played on four new maps that are larger and a bit more interactive than some of the maps in the game's normal modes.

Omega Strikers players can now get Finii from the in-game store.