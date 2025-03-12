Once Human Update Adds Permanent Servers Today

Starry Studio’s free-to-play post-apocalyptic multiplayer survival game Once Human was released last summer, and has seen some success since launch. Although it hasn’t quite stayed close to its all-time peak of over 200,000 players, it still has an active player base to this day. As such, the developer has continued to keep the game fresh with updates that implement new content, improvements, and bug fixes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Today’s Once Human update does exactly that. Simply titled “version 1.4.3,” the latest patch includes plenty of features, shop arrivals, and bug fixes to keep players happy for the foreseeable future. One of the most notable inclusions in this update is permanent servers, or non-shutdown servers as the developer refers to them as. As it stands now, servers automatically close after a scenario’s settlement phase ends. As such, Starry Studio has received tons of feedback, as some players could not finish everything a scenario had to offer within its duration. This changes with the new update, which will convert open servers into non-shutdown servers where players can continue the scenario even after it has ended.

Once Human server maintenance begins today, at 4 P.M. PST, and is expected to last 2 hours. Here are the full patch notes for the update:

Once Human key art.

Non-Shutdown Servers

To allow you to experience scenarios at your own pace, we will introduce non-shutdown servers on March 12 (PST).

Features

After the March 12 (PST) update, open servers will be converted into non-shutdown servers after their settlement phases. The conversion process takes approximately 2 hours, during which the server cannot be accessed.

Active character data will be retained after the conversion to a non-shutdown server. Players can continue using their characters on the non-shutdown server, exit to Eternaland, or sign up for a new scenario.

Note that inactive characters will not be retained on the non-shutdown server but will be sent to Eternaland. Currently, this applies to characters that have been inactive for at least 30 days. However, we plan to significantly ease this restriction in the next quarter to accommodate returning players.

Wish Machine Grand Prize Selection

After the March 12 (PST) update, grand prize selection will be enabled for the Echoes from the Rift prize pool at the Wish Machine.

How: Go to the Echoes from the Rift prize pool, and select Wishlist. You can then spend Wishstones to select a weapon blueprint. The next Legendary blueprint you draw will be guaranteed to match your chosen blueprint.

Once you draw your chosen blueprint, the Echoes from the Rift prize pool will be reset.

Once you draw your chosen blueprint, the Echoes from the Rift prize pool will be reset. You can redeem Wishstones using Mitsuko’s Marks at the Challenge Shop, or acquire them through events.

New Limited-Time Wish Machine Prize Pools

After the update on March 12 (PST), the following new Wish Machine prize pools will be available for 2 weeks.

Searing Burn: Includes the Legendary weapon blueprint ‘Pyroclasm Starter’.

Doom Hunter: Includes the Legendary weapon blueprint ‘Doombringer’.

Rune Burn: Includes the Legendary gear blueprints ‘Fire Rune Boots’, ‘Blackstone Hood’, ‘Blackstone Jacket’, and ‘Blackstone Shoes’.

New Memetic Formula: Solar Power Vending Machine

To make trading more convenient, we are introducing Harvesters’ Markets to the Manibus, Evolution’s Call, and The Way of Winter scenarios. Additionally, the new Solar Power Vending Machine formula will be added to the Vending Machine Memetic. Solar Power Vending Machines can only be built in designated areas of the Harvesters’ Market, with each player limited to one.

Vending Machines now also have the refrigeration function of Fridges, so they can keep food fresh for longer periods.

Stardust Chronicle

Players can navigate to Menu > Stardust Chronicle to view all game modes available in the current scenario, along with their descriptions. Map navigation is also available for certain game modes, making it easier for players to locate and access them quickly.

New Event

Spectral Hunt

Spectral Hunt, an event exclusive to Visional Wheel S0: Lunar Oracle, is on its way!

Event Period: March 12 (after update) – May 7

During Lunar Oracles, Morphic Deviants that resemble players will appear in settlements across the wilderness. These Deviants, known as Lunarspawn, will assume the appearance and absorb the abilities of any player they kill.

Lunarspawn grow stronger with each player they kill. Players must work together to hunt Lunarspawn and fill the progress bar, unlocking Lunar Whispers, themed cosmetics like namecards and eyewear, and many other rewards!

We’ve also updated the duration of Visional Wheel S0 and adjusted the ending times of some events.

New Shop Arrivals

Lightforge Loot Crate: Youthful Glory (available from March 14, 10:00 AM server time)

“Even if we must return to school, let’s keep the fire of youth burning!”

The limited-time Lightforge Loot Crate: Youthful Glory includes the ‘Crimson Zero’ fashion set (Legendary), ‘Sweet Bear Cub’ Cradle skin (Legendary), and ‘Classic Triangle Piano’ Collection furniture formula (Epic). Gifted students, assemble and see where you rank!0

* Lightforge Loot Crate: Dream Waltz will be removed from sale on March 13 at 6:00 AM (server time).

Future Shop Arrivals (available from March 20, server time)

“Stay active to stay alive. Success demands persistence, and every drop of sweat reshapes your body.” The ‘Fitness Club’ territory furniture pack (Epic) is coming. Join our fitness alliance now!

The ‘Western Wildflower’ weapon skin (Epic) and corresponding bundle will also become available, along with the new and discounted ‘Blackfire Skull’ character set (Rare)! Just go to Shop > Cosmetics after March 20 (server time) to purchase them!

Optimizations

Hive System

Added the Private Hive feature. If you enable this feature, your Hive will not be searchable by others. This option is disabled by default and can be changed by the Hive leader in the Settings.

Added the option for Hive members to invite new members. When enabled, non-leader Hive members can invite friends to join the Hive without the leader’s approval. This option is disabled by default and can be changed by the Hive leader in the Settings.

Events

Added a batch redemption feature to the ‘Astral Dewlets’ long-term event. Players can now redeem supplies in bulk.

Journey System

During this maintenance, we will optimize the Journey system by merging the location of Scenario Challenges and Commissions and simplifying the Scenario Challenge hierarchy. This is designed to help new players adapt more quickly to exploration, combat, and construction.

Changes will be made to the structure of Journey tasks and how rewards are issued, which may affect your current task and reward progress. Due to this, additional compensation will be included with the maintenance compensation.

Deviations

Improved the effective range of lighting on Deviations. Deviations can now receive light from a two-story vertical range.

Changed the acquisition methods for certain Deviations, as per the following table: https://www.oncehuman.game/news/update/20250312/40780_1218344.html

Increased the maximum stack size for Deviation output.

Improved the display of Deviations obtained from Loot Crates. Deviations owned by the player will now be prioritized for display to ensure players don’t miss their drops.

Wilderness

Added a new Settings option to toggle the slow-motion camera when fishing.

Optimized the visual effects for areas where fishing is not allowed.

Vehicles

Improved the rules for parking vehicles in player settlements:

Large vehicles can no longer park in player strongholds in neutral areas. They must leave the stronghold within 15 seconds or be forcibly recalled.

Vehicles of all types can no longer park in trading zones. They must leave the stronghold within 15 seconds or be forcibly recalled. Additionally, vehicles cannot be summoned inside strongholds.

Improved the protection that vehicles offer players. Some builds can no longer damage vehicle passengers when attacking vehicles.

Optimized the physics of collisions between railroads and vehicles. Vehicles can now cross railroads more smoothly.

Guidance

Added a new location guidance effect for Mimics. When a Mimic is nearby, Butterfly’s Emissary will fly toward its location, guiding you to the hidden Mimic.

Moved the Whisper feature to the function wheel. You can now long-press Tab to call up the function wheel and leave a Whisper. Crafting the Whisper item is no longer necessary, and the corresponding formula has been removed.

Other

All references to “season” in the text have been changed to “scenario”. For example, “Season Sign-Up” is now “Scenario Sign-Up”.

Optimized the performance when talking to Mitsuko in Victor Hammett’s hut.

Bug Fixes

Cosmetics

Fixed an issue where hidden fashion items would become visible again after the player switched armor.

Fixed an issue where the player character would float when crouching while wearing high-heeled shoes.

Wilderness

Fixed an issue where, during a Monster Attack, other players would also trigger a Monster Attack when gathering water.

Trade

Fixed an issue where some Memetic Specialization memory fragments could not be listed for sale on the Vending Machine.

Fixed an issue where the Vending Machine’s advertisement was not displayed correctly.

Memetics

Changed the name of ‘M24 – Gulped Lore’ to ‘SN700 – Gulped Lore’. This weapon is unlocked through the Unstable Bomber Memetic.

Vehicles

Fixed an issue where the suspension of the ‘Pyro Glide’ vehicle skin was lower than that of the original skin.

Combat

Fixed an issue where the weapon nickname was not displayed when the player was defeated by another player.

Other