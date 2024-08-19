Hit MMO Once Human Celebrates Massive Milestone With Free Rewards

Since launching last month, survival MMO Once Human has quickly become a major hit for developer Starry Studio. The post-apocalyptic pits players against hordes of monsters and features challenging raids against tough-as-nails-bosses. Of course, with group combat being a focus, Once Human needs a large playerbase to keep everyone having fun. Fortunately, players have been flocking to the game in droves, and Starry Studio recently announced that Once Human has cleared 10 million downloads. Considering it’s consistently been at the top of Steam’s concurrent player charts over the last month, it’s not a huge surprise to learn that the free-to-play game has quickly hit such a huge milestone. Because of the success, the team is currently giving away several free rewards to players.

Starry Studio is running two different giveaways for the celebration. The first is something everyone can grab. All players need to do is log into Once Human, head to the event page (press F3 to get there quickly), and claim the rewards before the event ends on September 16th. Players will earn two Butterfly’s Emissary Crates, two 1,000 Starchrom Crates, and 100 Stardust Source. The other giveaway will require some luck, but it’s worth signing up to test your luck.

On Twitter, Once Human is running a giveaway that players can enter by retweeting and liking this post. You’ll also need to follow the account if you want to win. Technically, the prizes for the giveaway depend on how many interactions the original post gets, but it’s already surpassed the maximum number, so Starry Studio will seemingly give everything away to a few lucky winners. If you’re selected you’ll win one of 17 Steam gift cards. There are 10 $10 cards, five $20 cards, and two $50 cards. That giveaway runs through August 25th, so you have about a week to sign up.

Once Human is available now on PC. While the game has fully launched, Starry Studio has been consistently updating the game over the last month and doesn’t appear to be slowing down any time soon. The team recently unveiled its 2024 roadmap. Over the next several months, players will get access to three new scenarios. Prismverse’s Clash, a new PvP scenario, is set to launch next month. After all, there’s another PvP scenario and a PvE scenario that should launch by the end of the year.