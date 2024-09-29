New Free-to-Play Steam Game Passes Counter-Strike 2 and Space Marine 2 to Top Sale Charts

A new free-to-play Steam game is currently sitting on top of the top-selling Steam charts, ahead of Steam games like Counter-Strike 2, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, EA Sports FC 25, Once Human, Witchfire, The Forever Winter, and Cyberpunk 2077, in that order. Of course, the fact the game is free-to-play would no doubt contribute majorly the amount of downloads it is racking up, but the same applies to Counter-Strike 2, Once Human, and other Steam games. Further, the game isn't out yet. Those playing it have bought Early Access to the game. In other words, it is not free-to-play juice that has shot the game to the top of Steam. Once it releases on October 1, and becomes free for everyone, it will likely extend its lead atop the Steam charts.

For those who haven't been paying attention, the mystery game in question is Throne and Liberty from developer NCSOFT and publisher Amazon Games, the latter of which is no doubt also pimping the game out on Twitch to boost engagement. And it is working. That said, it doesn't that everyone who is trying it out is enjoying their time with the game.

Right now, the game has 3,390 user reviews, but only 63 percent of these reviews are positive, giving the game a "Mixed" rating on Steam. To be fair to the new Steam game though, many of the negative reviews are due to crashes and issues that can and will be patched in the coming weeks.

About the Game + Trailer

"Welcome to Throne and Liberty a free-to-play MMORPG that takes place in the vast open world of Solisium. You can scale expansive mountain ranges for new vantage points, scan open skies, traverse sprawling plains, explore a land full of depth and opportunity. Adapt your fight to survive and thrive through strategic decisions in PvP, PvE or both as you encounter evolving battlefields impacted by weather, time of day, and other players. There is no single path to victory as you seek to defeat Kazar and claim the throne while keeping rival guilds at bay."

At the moment of publishing, it is unclear if the game supports the Steam Deck. And if it does, how robust the support is. This is unclear because the game's Steam page lists Steam Deck compatibility as "unknown."

