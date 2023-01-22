Once Upon a Line Combines Scratch-Offs and Post-Apocalyptic Narratives

A new board game aims to combine crossword puzzles, scratch-off games, and post-apocalyptic narratives. Perte & Fracas is currently raising funds for Once Upon a Line, a new kind of tabletop game that uses scratch cards to advance a narrative story set in a post-apocalyptic world dominated by giant bugs. Each chapter of the game involves finding a specific key word on a scratch-off grid in order to advance the story. While searching for words on the scratch-off grid using their hero's powers (which allow different grid shapes to be scratched off), players need to avoid traps that disguise themselves as anagrams and palindromes. The game comes with nine different endings and additional side quests that are unlocked by finding hidden words located on each chapter's grid. The game styles itself as being modeled after "Choose Your Own Adventure" style books, with each hero offering a unique style of gameplay.

Once Upon a Line bills itself as the first-ever "scratch-off adventure game" and certainly promotes a unique design and mechanics. While the scratch-off grids only allow for one play-thru, Perte & Fracas is also promoting "Recharge Packs" that help to reset the game to allow for additional playthroughs and a chance to find additional endings or sidequests.

The base game for Once Upon a Line is available with a €39 pledge on Kickstarter, while an €89 pledge comes with the base game and all three available expansions. As of press time, the Kickstarter for Once Upon a Line has raised over $132,457, with an estimated fulfillment date in 2024. You can check out the full Kickstarter here.