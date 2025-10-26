One of 2005’s Best PS2 Games Being Re-Released on the PlayStation Store Very Soon

One of the best PS2 games of 2005 is set to come to PS4 and PS5 later this year, and when it does, it will be available for purchase via the PlayStation Store as normal, but it will also be free via PS Plus Premium, the most expensive tier of the Sony subscription service. Unfortunately, there is no word on an exact release date, which is odd considering its release is imminent at this point, but this information is probably being withheld so it can be shared by Sony at a later date. Whatever the case, another nostalgic PS2 game is coming to PlayStation fans.

More specifically, taking to the social media platform X, Bandai Namco, via the official Soulcalibur account, relayed word that Soulcalibur III is coming to both generations of PlayStation consoles later this year as a standalone purchase alongside its release into PS Plus Premium. As you may know, it is not brand new information that SoulCalibur III was being re-released as a PS2 classic sometime this year, but we did not have confirmation that there would be a standalone release, as sometimes retro re-releases are exclusive to PS Plus Premium.

About the Game

Soulcalibur III was released back in 2005 by Project Soul, the studio responsible for the series, and a studio that has, unfortunately, been dormant since 2018’s Soulcalibur VI, which is also the last time we saw the fighting game series. And more unfortunately for fans of the classic fighting game series, there remains no word of a new Soulcalibur game. In other words, fans of the series on PS4 and PS5 are going to have to settle for revisiting Soulcalibur III in the meantime.

While the name suggests it is the third mainline installment in the Soulcalibur series, which got its start in 1996, it is actually the fourth mainline installment. Upon release, it garnered an 86 on Metacritic, making it one of the highest-rated PS2 games of 2005, especially when filtering by exclusives. Not only was Soulcalibur III a PS2 exclusive at launch, but it forever stayed one. In 2006, it came to arcades, but that is it. It never came to PC or any other console.

Right now, there is no mention of specific PS5 Pro support, and considering none of the PS2 classics before it have gone out of their way to support the premium PS5 console, we do not expect this to change here

If this PS2 classic doesn’t tickle your fancy, the good news is you have plenty of other options on PS4 and PS5. To this end, a classic PS2 series just returned this week with a brand new release.

