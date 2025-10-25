10 Best Deals Right Now in the PlayStation Store’s 2025 “Halloween” Sale

The PlayStation Store‘s simply titled “Halloween” sale for 2025 has many discounts for the spookiest and scariest games on PS4 and PS5. This includes genre standbys like Resident Evil, as well as relative newcomers like Dying Light. Some are, confusingly, quite far from the horror genre but have been put under this banner anyway (others are technically part of the “Planet of the Discounts” sale going on at the same time). Regardless of the adherence to the theme, there are still many deals to take advantage of.

Here are 10 of the best discounts in the 2025 “Halloween” sale on the PlayStation Store. All deals listed here will be live until November 5th at 11:59 pm PT.

10) Dino Crisis

Image Courtesy of Capcom

Price: $4.99 / $9.99

Capcom is keen to keep remaking Resident Evil games, but won’t touch Dino Crisis even though it’s worth a revival. This reptilian step-sibling from the same era is a more aggressive survival horror game and this tempo matches the faster and more intense dinosaur enemies that hunt the player. They’re deadly and make this title a tough yet scary experience. Naturally, not everything (like its puzzles) has aged well, but this PS1 original is still worth exploring, especially in lieu of the many PS1-era horror games that have come out in the last few years.

9) Cult of the Lamb

Image Courtesy of Devolver Digital

Price: $12.49 / $24.99

Cult of the Lamb mixes roguelite dungeon crawling with base-building, and this fusion works splendidly. Constructing a base with a band of loyal followers is gratifying because of the freedom and variety at play and how rewarding it is to cultivate a base that grows in power. Amassing a large compound is empowering and not too unlike building out an island in Animal Crossing, albeit with more animal sacrifice. Dungeon runs aren’t quite as compelling due to the game’s relatively simple combat system, but it still provides enough action that complements the calmer base-building half. Seeing a bunch of cutesy animals perform heinous rituals is an undeniable part of the appeal, too.

8) Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered

Image Courtesy of Aspyr

Price: $14.99 / $29.99

The first two Soul Reaver games are often considered action cult classics from the PS1 era, and Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered makes it clear why. These remasters lovingly translate the core The Legend of Zelda-esque gameplay, but updates the visuals just a bit to give them more of a modern feel. And like the recent Tomb Raider remasters, these new visuals still maintain the feel of the originals — which can be toggled to at any time — without sacrificing their old school charm. This means characters don’t look like bland modern-day models but aren’t smudgy, pixelated messes, either.

Some parts of the gameplay, like its box-heavy puzzles and relatively shallow melee combat, haven’t aged well (the improved map is better, though), but the story is still poetic with its prose and demonstrates why there is still such love for this series. It’s unclear where Legacy of Kain will go from here, but these remasters serve as an important reminder of why this series shouldn’t stay buried.

7) DOOM: The Dark Ages

Image Courtesy of Bethesda Softworks

Price: $46.89 / $69.99

It is not surprising that id Software made another great first-person shooter, but that doesn’t dull DOOM: The Dark Ages’ impact. The Dark Ages isn’t about zooming everywhere like DOOM Eternal, yet it remains a blissful experience because of how powerful it makes the player feel. Massive melee weapons and a chainsaw-infused shield are more brutal tools that turn the Doom Slayer into a tank that can turn any demon into mush. This more methodical power fantasy is different from the ones seen in Eternal and the 2016 reboot, but this difference gives The Dark Ages its own style, which is commendable.

6) Evil West

Image Courtesy of Focus Entertainment

Price: $14.99 / $59.99

Evil West is from a different era, and that’s part of the appeal. This dark, third-person action shooter would fit right into the PS3 or Xbox 360 cycle with its gameplay style that evokes a simpler time. The grumbly main character, who is strapped with an impressive amount of weapons and surprisingly responsive animations, cuts and blasts through all manner of beasts and is a spectacle of gratuitous violence every time. Much like many of the older games it is emulating, Evil West gets repetitive after a while, but this linear throwback is indulgent in a lot of ways modern games simply are not.

5) Dredge

IMage Courtesy of Team17

Price: $9.99 / $24.99

Fishing and horror shouldn’t go together, but Dredge proves that they can. Dredge lets players fish in open waters during the day and gives the impression that it’s a cozy game where earning money to buy new upgrades is the whole experience. It’s quite a hook, and it’s easy to get enamored with this upgrade-driven loop.

But Dredge utilizes darkness and tension to be much more than a simple fishing game. Strange creatures and unexplainable aberrations make going out at night a scary ordeal, meaning there’s always a ticking clock that encourages players to manage their time wisely. These two disparate tones — calm and scary — give Dredge a unique atmosphere and showcase how unexpected genre combinations can work out rather well. Its two expansions are also on sale as a bundle for $8.44.

4) Blasphemous 2 – Mea Culpa Edition

IMage Courtesy of Team17

Price: $18.99 / $37.99

Blasphemous 2 takes what the simple yet remarkable first game did and expands upon it. This sequel is more of a search action platformer with a greater emphasis on exploration and upgrades, yielding a deeper gameplay loop. Even though its combat can be occasionally frustrating, the absolutely stunning pixelated sprites make every new level worth exploring; it’s never clear what kind of gorgeous freak is going to show up. This version also comes with the Mea Culpa DLC that is focused around the weapon from the first game, adding even more to do in this twisted world.

3) Valfaris

Image Courtesy of Silver Lining Interactive

Price: $3.74 / $24.99

Valfaris is a heavy metal side-scrolling shooter in space, and it’s hard to come up with a more, well, metal premise. Players run through tough (and often gaudy) levels and blast everything in sight, all while keeping in mind their shield that can reflect projectiles. Bouncing bullets back at baddies gives this just enough strategy that complements the relentless gunplay and heavy metal soundtrack, leading to a thrilling throwback experience.

2) Metro Exodus

Image Courtesy of Deep Silver

Price: $4.49 / $29.99

Metro Exodus’ willingness to leave the titular metro seemed like it should have been a disaster and an easy example of a series failing after abandoning one of its signature features. However, this change ended up working out well. Exodus’ open zones are fueled by player curiosity, and this way of exploring is much more rewarding than following icons on a map. Stumbling across something special is given more meaning when players aren’t directly told where to go. Scavenging is also encouraged by its survival mechanics that make players scrounge in order to stay alive. Even though the definition of a Metro game has shifted with this third mainline entry, it’s still a special and riveting shooter.

1) Inscryption

Image Courtesy of Devolver Digital

Price: $7.99 or $6.49 for PlayStation Plus subscribers / $19.99

Inscryption is a card game but not just a card game. Its deck-building mechanics are easy to understand, but have a variety of options that yield a surprising amount of depth. This is even true across its three acts that each transform these mechanics without sacrificing what makes them so digestible. If it had just been a card game with deep mechanics, it would still be a solid game, but Inscryption goes above and beyond that simple standard by containing a wild narrative that goes into strange territory. Its ability to break the fourth wall and have its own array of live-action cutscenes livens up the experience and gives it its status as a genre classic.

