One of 2025’s Best RPGs Is Free to Play for a Limited Time

This year has been one of the strongest in recent memory for RPGs. There’s been something for just about everybody. From Avowed to Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 to Pokémon Legends: Z-A to The Outer Worlds 2, developers have covered the gamut of RPG types. For anyone who wants a realistic medieval RPG, the team at Warhorse Studios has you covered with Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. And if you’re a fan of the genre but haven’t tried it out, Warhorse recently announced that it’s letting players try out KCD2 for free through November 10th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 launched earlier this year to rave reviews and giant sales, topping the Steam charts on launch and selling more than three million copies worldwide after a few months on digital shelves. If you somehow haven’t played it, KCD2 is available to try for free on Xbox and Steam right now.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Free Trial

This weekend-long free trial appears to give players full access to the game. Of course, unless you’re spending the entire weekend playing Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, it’s unlikely you’ll finish this monster of a game. Warhorse has packed this adventure with content, and even if you hustle, KCD2 doesn’t take it easy on you.

Warhorse wants this to feel like you’re living through 15th-century Bohemia as an up-and-coming knight. Henry has some skill with a sword, but you’ll need to carefully build up your skills to get through combat. Simply put, if you see two guys attacking at once during the early parts of your adventure, you’re better off running the other way.

Thankfully, if you play KCD2 during the free weekend and fall in love like so many players, Warhorse is also running a sale throughout the period. You can pick Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 at a 40% discount. Even better, your game save carries over from the free trial, so you won’t have to start over if you purchase the full game. And if you really love it, the expansion pass is also on sale, which gives you access to all three story DLCs.

Speaking of those DLC packs, the final one is conveniently launching the day after this promo ends. Mysteria Ecclesiae drops on November 11th, and lets players dive into a new storyline as they investigate a secluded monastery. This Sherlock Holmes-like adventure looks like the most ambitious DLC pack Warhorse has put out for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, so this is an exceptional time to jump in.

Whether you decide to go all in or not, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is worth checking out, especially for free. There have been a ton of great games this year, but KCD2 is one of 2025’s best, giving players a brutal, realistic RPG that’ll test your skills and brain. Because of that difficulty, some players might easily bounce off, so this gives you a no-pressure way to see if Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is for you. Be sure to check it out before it goes away on November 10th.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!