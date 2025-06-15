5 Video Games With (Almost) Infinite Choices

Letting your choices influence a narrative feels just as good as working on a game of your own. Games that allow players to choose and steer the course of the story freely are amazing in that no two playthroughs feel the same. Friends get to watch different cutscenes and reach different conclusions about the same journey.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Some video games set you down a predetermined path, but when choices come into play, you can create something unique to yourself. These games have worlds that react dynamically to your every decision. That’s what makes them unforgettable experiences. So, from branching storylines to influencing the fate of characters, here are video games with infinite choices. Well, almost infinite.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Image: Warhorse Studios

Realism and freedom, these two are the driving forces behind Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. It incorporates realism with its details. Reloading guns and crossbows takes just as long as it takes you in real life. NPCs are smart and will instantly figure out you robbed them if they see you leaving their house. Freedom, on the other hand, is given through a surreal number of choices.

For instance, sometimes you’ll be asked to de-escalate a situation. If you can, you’ll be rewarded by the quest-giving character. But if you can’t, you’ll have to draw out your sword and fight. Then some quests will prompt you to choose sides between characters. Picking the first will force you into sieging and burning down a castle. Picking the other will let you defend it and alter the narrative.

You might even be ambushed by bandits along a deserted road. Now, whether you choose to fight, pay them off, or find a third alternative, everything rests with you. Both quests and random world events in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 are happening constantly. They offer an almost infinite number of decisions to make. What that also means is that Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is your friend if you want to tailor a narrative according to your preferences.

Life is Strange 2

Image: Dontnod Entertainment

In Life is Strange 2, you follow the story of two brothers who are on the run from the police after their father is murdered. Daniel develops telekinetic powers, and now you, as his older brother Sean, must do what’s right in this peculiar situation.

Life is Strange 2 is divided into several episodes. Each episode focuses on themes like family, bonding, adventure, and action. Along the story, you’ll run into many things, including a deranged cult, crooks, and the FBI. Each episode features innumerable choices, and many of them directly impact the ending of the episode, as well as the final ending of the game. Life is Strange 2 is perfect if you want to witness an emotional rollercoaster that’s defined by your choices.

Detroit: Become Human

Image: Quantic Dream

A world where androids are supposed to obey humans is turned upside down when a virus gives androids sentience. The premise of Detroit: Become Human is simple, but every chapter has alternate endings. And depending on what ending you get for the current chapter, your next chapter will be completely different.

There’s one mission where you have to locate an android. A chase soon ensues, and if you’re able to catch the android, in the next chapter, they’ll be sitting in the police precinct. But if that said android gets away during the chase, their fate will completely change, and you won’t get to play the precinct mission.

Characters remember what you said to them and are influenced by your decisions. They behave differently and may or may not help you later on. Altogether, there are at least a hundred unique cutscenes, character interactions, and endings you can get in Detroit. Quantic Dream created something where each decision builds on the next. Detroit: Become Human has innumerable branching pathways. So many, in fact, that even if you played for a hundred hours, you’d still miss out on plenty of them.

The Quarry

Image: Supermassive Games

If you’ve played Until Dawn, you’ll instantly feel at home with The Quarry’s narrative adventure. Like the former, The Quarry has you assume the role of several characters. The thing is, they are stuck at Hackett’s Quarry summer camp and aren’t alone. The Quarry is a solid horror game. One that’s full of thrill, excitement, and a feeling of not knowing what will happen next. But that isn’t because of the story itself per se. It’s actually because of the choices you make.

Like with Until Dawn, as you follow all the characters, you will be presented with several uneasy choices. Whatever you choose will alter the narrative and will have an impact on the overall ending. There’s one ending where everyone survives, another where none of them do, and several others where some of them do.

Every choice yields an unexpected result, so you’ll always feel skeptical of the options. The narrative also keeps on branching so much that there’s actually a whopping 186 different endings. Nobody’s going to get them all, so you might as well call that an infinite amount.

Baldur’s Gate 3

Image: Larian Studios

From double-crossing NPCs to creating your very own original character, Baldur’s Gate 3 has endless decisions to make. From the moment you escape the enemy ship, each encounter will hold a meaningful choice. Say you want to enter a fort, but it’s guarded. You can ask them to let you in nicely, fight your way through, or look around and find some secret crack in the wall. Maybe some random world event will happen, and you’ll end up joining forces with the guards. And afterwards, they might let you in.

This was just a single instance from the thousands found in Baldur’s Gate 3. The choices in this RPG are nearly infinite, from things like whether you should kill NPCs to whether you should help a stranger under attack. Baldur’s Gate 3 is so packed with branching questlines that it’ll be almost impossible for you to get through them. For fans of endless RPGs, Baldur’s Gate 3 is easily the holy grail of games with near infinite choices.