One of the Best PS4 Games Just Got PS5 Pro Enhanced 6 Years Later

One of the best PS4 games is now PS5 Pro Enhanced, six years after its original release, and the timing is great because its sequel just released earlier this year. The PS4 game in question hails from 2019 and had a whopping nine nominations at The Game Awards, including a Game of the Year nomination. It didn’t win this specific award, but did take home Best Direction, Best Score/Music, and Best Performance.

The PS4 game came to PS5 in 2021, so it’s unclear why only now is it getting the enhanced treatment on the PS5 Pro a year after the console’s release. Whatever the case, anyone playing Death Stranding in 2025 on PS5 Pro can now enjoy upgrades specifically designed for the console. And this is fitting because its 2025 sequel, Death Stranding 2, is PS5 Pro Enhanced as well.

What’s Improved

While Death Stranding has finally been given the PS5 Pro Enhanced treatment, there are no details on what has been improved. Something has been improved because the game’s PlayStation Store listing has been updated to include the PS5 Pro Enhanced tag, but we don’t know what.

Not only does Death Stranding hold up incredibly well six years later — after all, it was one of the best-looking games on PS4 — but it has an amazing sequel. In our official review of the first game, we called it Hideo Kojima’s magnum opus. For those who do not know, Hideo Kojima is the legendary creator of Metal Gear Solid and one of the great visionaries in the industry. Meanwhile, we also gave Death Stranding 2 a perfect review score.

Those on PS5 Pro who decide to check out Death Stranding, can only get the Director’s Cut on the PlayStation Store, where it costs $50. There is no PS5 version of the standard, original game. Meanwhile, be prepared to set aside substantial time to see it through to the finish. Not only will Death Stranding be one of the better-looking games you’ve played on PS5 Pro, but it is probably going to be one of the longer ones, too, as it takes about 40 to 60 hours to beat, depending on how much of the game’s side content you engage with.

