PS5 Pro Replaced With New Model With Upgrades

Sony just released a new PS5 Pro model to replace the previous one, and this new model comes with some upgrades. If you purchased a PS5 Pro back in 2024, you only had to pay $700. $700 is a lot, but in 2025, the console costs even more money. Now, if you were to buy a PS5 Pro, it is going to set you back $750. And it may increase in price again because that is how shambolic the world economy is. That said, while it is $50 more than when it launched, the latest PS5 Pro is a slightly upgraded machine compared to the launch model.

The latest iteration and model of the console is the 7121 model, and it has introduced some hardware improvements. For one, the console is about 100 grams lighter than the previous model. This is fairly common for consoles to get lighter over time as they are revised on the assembly line. For the consumer, this difference isn’t that noteworthy, but it does cut shipping costs, which matters to Sony.

More Upgrades

Contributing to this reduction in weight is a new, lighter supply unit that is also more efficient, which should help the console maintain a cool temperature. To this end, the new PS5 Pro is running cooler than the older model, while using less energy, which means a lower energy bill. Combine all of this with a new plastic fan in the machine rather than a metal one, and the new PS5 Pro runs noticeably quieter, and the sound it produces is also now deeper, which is easier on the ears.

Do any of these upgrades make the aforementioned $50 price increase worth it? No, of course not, but they are not being advertised as such. In fact, Sony hasn’t said a peep about any of this, leaving it to console deconstructors to find out. That said, the PS5 Pro has failed to justify its original price point, let alone the newer, more expensive one.

Those who have not upgraded to the PS5 Pro, but are considering it, can currently score three months of PlayStation Plus Premium for doing so. This represents a value of $54, which helps with the $50 price increase, but still probably isn’t going to be enough to get those skeptical about upgrading to do so.

