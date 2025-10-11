Nintendo Switch 2 Users Warned to “Beware” of Issue When Using Handheld Mode

Nintendo Switch 2 users have been warned to “beware” of an issue that could arise when using the console in handheld mode. The Nintendo Switch 2 has been out for four months, giving owners plenty of time to break in the new piece of hardware, and in some cases, learn some hard lessons. To this end, one of the top posts on the Switch 2 Reddit page this week is a post with a very specific warning that won’t be relevant for all owners of the console, but will be relevant for many.

More specifically, Nintendo Switch 2 users have been warned by a fellow owner who found out the hard way not to put their Switch 2 in sleep mode in a bag with a controller. Why? Because the controller can wake up the Switch, and if the Switch turns on in the case, it is going to quickly get very hot. And if it gets too hot, or stays hot for too long, you could permanently damage the console. Not to mention, when you go to use the battery, which is terrible to begin with, it will be depleted.

Solutions

If you regularly do this, there are some things you can do to avoid the problem. For one, you can put the console on airplane mode, which will prevent it from connecting to the controller, and thus the controller won’t be able to turn it on. You can also simply turn the console all the way off. Lastly, like the console itself, you can put your controller in a travel case that prevents its own buttons from being pressed, which in turn will wake up the console.

As you may know, this was a problem with the Nintendo Switch as well, and one most don’t think about until it happens to them. In most cases, the Switch or Switch 2 will turn on, get really hot, and then the battery will die. This will be inconvenient, but not the end of the world. However, if the console gets too hot, it can be damaged.

Judging by the popularity of the post, this is an issue other Nintendo Switch 2 users have run into, which isn’t surprising because, as noted, there were many posts like this on the Switch Reddit page over the years.

