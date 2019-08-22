New One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Trailer Highlights Whole Cake Island Arc

One Piece has had several successful video game outings over the course of its tenure, but one of the most popular series among fans is the Dynasty Warriors inspired Pirate Warriors spin-offs. This series will be getting a fourth entry next year, and has shown off a new trailer during Gamescom 2019 featuring many of the new additions coming to the latest iteration of the franchise.

When it was first announced, the brief teaser revealed Gear Fourth Luffy and Big Mom would be coming to the game but this full trailer for it not only confirms those two will be involved, but Jinbe, Sanji, and his sister Reiju will be thrown into the fray as it adapts the events of the Whole Cake Island arc.

One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 is currently scheduled for a release sometime in 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC. Bandai Namco describes the latest trailer as such, “In the latest trailer, witness the heart-rending fight between Luffy and Sanji, the wedding ceremony of Sanji and Pudding as well as the iconic scenes from the Whole Cake Island Arc! Furthermore, enjoy the exhilarating actions in the One Piece: Pirate Warriors series with new breathtaking elements such as “Destructive Action” when buildings or fields are being destroyed and “Aerial Warrior Action” through seamless execution of mid-air and ground combo attack! Don’t miss the grand boss battle with one of the Four Emperors, Big Mom. Action scenes of new playable characters such as Germa 66 will also be unveiled for the first time.”

The last Pirate Warriors entry already was jam-packed with playable characters, and assuming those return for this new release, the character roster is probably going to be massive. The Whole Cake Island arc alone has many options to choose from such as Charlotte Katakuri, and the rest of the Sani’s family among many others.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.