New One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 Trailer Revealed At Tokyo Game Show

Today, during Tokyo Game Show 2019, Bandai Namco revealed a brand-new trailer for One Piece Pirate Warriors 4, it’s new One Piece game coming to PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch sometime next year. The trailer comes in at roughly 90 seconds, and features more cinematic footage and cutscenes, however, there’s some gameplay thrown in there, though no raw footage of the title in action. The trailer also introduces player to Wano Country, a mysterious land where the game’s all-new story will unfold.

For those that don’t know: Wano Country is a powerful, isolationist country in the New World that is not affiliated with the World Government. Currently, it’s under the rule of its shogun, Kurozumi Orochi, and is occupied by the Beasts Pirates under Kaido.

In the past, Wano was known as the Country of Gold, and was first mentioned by Hogback during the Thriller Bark Arc. Naturally, it’s the primary setting of the Wano Country Arc.

One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports or a release date beyond sometime next year. Below, you can read more about the title, courtesy of an official overview from Bandai Namco itself:

“The Pirate Warriors are back and bring with them a more explosive story, more environments and even crazier attacks in One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4. Follow Luffy and the Straw Hats from the beginning as they make their journey through different islands and onwards in the hopes of finding the illustrious treasure—the One Piece. Play through some of the most extraordinary areas in the One Piece story.

“Choose from some of your favorite characters and take on a vast number of enemies through iconic moments from the One Piece anime. Developed by the masters of the action musou genre, Koei Tecmo Games, One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 brings together the excitement from slashing hordes of enemies with the fun and energetic personalities from the One Piece series. Set sail on a new pirate warriors adventure.”