‘One Piece: World Seeker’ Delayed To 2019

While this year will still see a lot of anime goodness with the Nintendo Switch port of Dragon Ball FighterZ and My Hero One’s Justice coming to all consoles in a few months, there is one game that we’ll have to wait a little while longer to set sail with.

One Piece: World Seeker, a new entry in the long-running anime series that was set to take on the open world, has now pushed its way to a 2019 release date.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This comes in the form of a story from Gematsu, which saw the news in the most recent One Piece #90, which came out in Japan earlier this month. In it, it notes that the game will come out for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC next year, with no particular date in mind.

Bandai Namco hasn’t provided any sort of reason for the delay, but more than likely it’s pushing for quality control so that it’ll measure up to — and even surpass — previously released One Piece games. Besides, it’s got more than enough anime titles to lean on for the rest of the year; and with its high level of quality, it would make for a good one-two punch alongside the forthcoming Jump Force, which is already confirmed for 2019.

Here are the game’s features in case you need a reminder of what World Seeker is all about:

Set sail in an all-new ONE PIECE adventure in ONE PIECE: World Seeker! Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates are back in an original story that puts players’ into Luffy’s point of view, as he battles and explores an expansive and seamless world. Open landscapes provide many paths for players to experience Luffy’s gum-gum abilities and swing into action.

ONE PIECE adventure with open fields to explore

Explore seamless and expansive areas in an all-new adventure

Experience an epic original story from Luffy’s point of view with all of his gum-gum abilities

We’ll let you know once Bandai Namco finalizes a date for the upcoming release. In the meantime, however, there are countless other One Piece games to bide your time with, not to mention the animated series.