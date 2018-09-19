‘One Piece: World Seeker’ TGS Trailer Revealed

Tokyo Game Show is about to hit us in full force this week, and Bandai Namco is already hitting the ground running, revealing a new trailer for the 2019 release One Piece: World Seeker. And fans of the hit anime are in for a treat.

The trailer can be seen above, and gives you an idea of what you can do with Luffy and company in the game. If you look quick, you might also see a nod to Spider-Man as Luffy swings his way through the city. (It’s around the beginning.)

It then digs into the story, with different characters appearing throughout Jewel Island. We then get a narrative of what happened to this land, in which a war broke out over resources. As time passed, the island managed to get rebuilt, but then created trouble amongst the residents.

We then see how Luffy and company tie into the story, revolving around a mysterious prison on the island.

“The new original story finds Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates marooned on Jewel Island. The island was devastated by war several years ago and has begun to be rebuilt under the watchful eye of the Navy. The residents of the island are split into two groups; the Pro Navy group, which welcomes the control and modernization, and the Anti Navy group who values the traditions of the island,” the press release reads.

The game looks very action packed, and far more cinematic than what we’ve seen from previous One Piece games. But we only see a small dose of gameplay. Hopefully, over the course of the Tokyo Game Show presentation, we’ll see more of it in action, if only to please the die-hard One Piece fans out there.

Along with familiar characters, there are also new ones, like Jeanne, who heads up the Anti-Navy group and clashes with Luffy over a number of occasions.

Although we’ll have to wait a little longer to see what One Piece: World Seeker is all about, it’ll be worth the wait — and a quality release for Bandai Namco in its 2019 line-up. We can’t wait to dig into this one.

One Piece: World Seeker will release for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.