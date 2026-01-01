One Publisher Quietly Dominated 2025’s Best‑Selling Games List

Plenty of publishers released a plethora of video games in 2025, but one managed to dominate the competition on the best-selling games list. There’s no denying that 2025 was an excellent year for all sorts of publishers, from big studios to small independent ones that released killer content. This was clearly evident when an indie game, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, took home the trophy for 2025’s Game of the Year award, but it was hardly alone. Bigger publishers also scored plenty of accolades for their work, and one of them managed to release three games on the top ten best-sellers list.

Electronic Arts landed a third of the titles on the top ten list, and it’s easy to see why. The publisher is responsible for a ton of sports games that almost always sell incredibly well. While two of the three titles are sports games, the best-selling title of 2025 was none other than Battlefield 6. What’s especially impressive about that achievement is the fact that Battlefield 6 was released on October 10, 2025. That means it was available for purchase for only 82 of 365 days, and it sold 20 million copies and counting.

EA Landed Three of the Top Ten Best-Selling Games in 2025

EA’s best-selling games include Battlefield 6 in the number one position, EA Sports College Football 26 at number five, and Madden NFL 26 in the number six slot. The rest of the list is filled with similar titles, including NBA 2K26, Monster Hunter: Wilds, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion: Remastered, and Ghost of Tsushima. When EA released Madden NFL 26, it sold over 1.4 million copies within the first 24 hours. That’s hardly surprising, as the Madden franchise has been a solid source of entertainment for decades, ensuring EA remains a dominant publisher.

Similarly, EA Sports College Football 26 opened to strong sales in July, becoming the top-selling game of that month. The trend hasn’t waned either, as EA Sports College Football 26 continues to attract players, boosting sales. While these sports titles are impressive, they’re all but guaranteed to do remarkably well. The real success stems from Battlefield 6, which utterly dominated the marketplace in time for Christmas. The game was the biggest launch in franchise history, and in its release month alone, it generated over $350 million in revenue for EA.

Electronic Arts has been making games since 1982, and it quickly gained a foothold in the sports game market with its unforgettable tagline, “EA Sports, It’s in the game.” The publisher has taken flak in the past for its aggressive use of microtransactions in its games, and while it hasn’t stopped using them, they’ve become less problematic. Nowadays, EA is doing well by releasing amazing content that fans clearly enjoy. As long as EA continues to develop and produce games players are willing to buy, it’s likely we’ll see EA titles back on the top ten best-selling games list of 2026 and beyond.

