EA Sports FC 26 Is Adding 5 New Leagues

EA Sports FC 26 is the newest upcoming sports simulation from Electronic Arts, setting out to give players one of the most immersive professional football games you can hope for. While the series is known for pushing its scope with each title, EA Sports FC 26 hopes to go even further with its immersive football simulation with even more players, more clubs, and according to a recent post, 5 entirely new Leagues never before seen in previous installments of the franchise, giving players entirely new competitive settings to play in inspired by real-life football leagues.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The announcement comes from EA’s own website for the game, which was quickly reported on by excited fans on socials In the announcement, EA lists numerous ways in which EA Sports FC 26 will be bigger and better than the game that came before, including a total of 35 playable Leagues in game.

“Football plays the world’s game! Experience unrivalled authenticity in EA SPORTS FC 26 with the most true-to-life experience of football’s biggest competitions, clubs and stars, with 20,000+ players across 750+ clubs and national teams in more than 120+ stadiums and 35+ leagues,” the post reads.

The listed 35+ Leagues brings the total number of Leagues up by 5 from EA Sports FC 25.

While we still don’t have any confirmation as to while these Leagues might be, fans on X were quick to speculate about just which might be coming to the game.

One commenter points out that Chile and the Korean 2nd Division are likely introductions to come with these new Leagues. While they point out that the Korean 2nd Division was actually supposed to be released as part of EA Sports FC 25 last November, their reasoning for the Chilean League is far less secure, stating that the League’s inclusion has been rumored for a while.

image courtesy of electronic arts

The same player also goes on to mention that Mexico may be a contender, but they don’t provide reasoning as to why.

While there are many options for the new leagues coming to the game, many commenters have expressed their desire under the X post for Brazil to be one of the five new Leagues coming to the game. Of all of the hopes expressed by players, Brazil is by far the most popular, and the League’s popularity may see it being added to the game.