One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Release Date Announced

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows is the first One-Punch Man game to come to consoles, and we now finally have a release date for when it’ll be available. Bandai Namco announced on Friday that the game where players control different One-Punch Man heroes will release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms on February 28, 2020. The trailer for the announcement that’s shown above also shows that the developers figured out a way to let people actually play as Saitama himself without automatically knocking out everyone with one punch.

New characters and details on the events and story of the game can be seen in the trailer as characters like Stinger and Metal Knight join the already announced heroes and villains like Genos and Deep Sea King. Keeping in line with some of Bandai Namco’s many brawler adaptations of anime and manga, you’ll do battle in 3D fights where you can roam around the battlefield and unleash abilities while taking on foes.

The most interesting part of the trailer comes towards the end when Bandai Namco shares its “Special Report” with One-Punch Man fans. Since Saitama’s whole thing is that he defeats people in one punch, it wouldn’t really be fun to play as the hero in a fight when you can just slap the other person once and call it quits. To get around this, Bandai Namco has added Dream Version Saitama as a playable fighter. This version of the hero actually has to fight instead of just wiping out people with a single punch, so you’ll get to play as the series’ star after all.

Watch as King stuns his opponents! Play as Metal Knight, Stinger, Melzargard, and Dream Version Saitama! Pre-Order today and be the hero who saves Earth when ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS releases on February 28, 2020: https://t.co/oXUMS6TNFh pic.twitter.com/9uCN7olAm8 — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) November 15, 2019

Whether you’re playing as Saitama or not, you can expect to do battle with others in 3v3 fights where you have different heroes and villains on your team. Several members of the roster have already been announced even before these new characters were revealed to be part of the game today, and there are likely more to see before the game is released.

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms on February 28, 2020.