Onimusha: Way of the Sword Release Date Seemingly Pushed Up by Capcom

Capcom seems to be pushing up the release date of Onimusha: Way of the Sword by a substantial amount. At long last, Capcom confirmed earlier this month that its next mainline Onimusha game would be arriving in September. While this announcement thrilled many fans, some had concerns with its release date as it happened to coincide with a handful of other big-name games that are launching around the same time. Now, Capcom looks to be trying to avoid this clash with other titles and is opting to push Onimusha: Way of the Sword forward by nearly a full month.

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As of today, retailer PNP Games has changed the shipping date for Onimusha: Way of the Sword on its website to September 4th. Presumably, this represents the game’s new release date, which is a full three weeks earlier than its previous launch date of September 25th. Currently, Capcom itself hasn’t confirmed that this release date shift is official, but the fact that retailers have already started to make the move suggests that this is almost certainly legitimate.

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To further stress why this is happening, the end of September and the start of October for video game releases in 2026 looks truly chaotic. Within a period of two weeks, games that include Silent Hill: Townfall, Minecraft Dungeons 2, Control Resonant, Rayman Legends Retold, Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve, Star Wars: Galactic Racer, and Gears of War: E-Day are all launching on top of one another. While Onimusha: Way of the Sword was previously in this mix as well, Capcom has clearly decided to try to give the game a better chance at finding success by pushing it out in early September.

Still, this launch earlier in the month won’t come without some competition as well. Due to the looming release of Grand Theft Auto 6 in November, video game launches have piled up on one another more in the fall 2026 window than perhaps ever before. Because of this, we’ll likely see other publishers choose to move their releases around a bit as well in the days and weeks ahead.

For Onimusha: Way of the Sword, in particular, Capcom’s biggest game for the remainder of 2026 is set to release across PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC when it becomes available in September. Those looking to check the game out ahead of time can do so right now, as a demo for Way of the Sword is currently downloadable across all platforms other than Switch 2.

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[Thanks, CheapAssGamer]