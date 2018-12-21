A Stylish ‘Street Fighter’ T-Shirt Collection Arrives From Onnit

You may recognize Onnit from their line of officially licensed Star Wars and Marvel-themed fitness equipment, but their expansion into popular fandoms extends beyond Darth Vader kettlebells and Captain America barbell plates. In fact, they’ve just released their second collaboration with Capcom on a stylish line of Street Fighter t-shirts.

The collection is described as “streetwear-inspired tees that rep the birthplace of iconic characters Akuma, Ken, Ryu, Balrog, Blanka, Chun-Li, Dhalsim, E.Honda, Guile, Sagat, Zangief and everyone’s favorite, Dan.” Each screen-printed shirt features a signature mark for the character on the right sleeve, like Sagat’s Muay Thai headwear, Dan’s K.O, Chun Li’s Chinese Dragon from her stage, etc. You can take a closer look at the designs in the video below.

The Street Fighter shirts are a tad pricey at $35 each (plus shipping on orders under $125), but we absolutely love the look. If you agree, they can be ordered here in sizes S to 2XL. Some of the sizes for popular characters are selling out quickly, so jump on your favorite designs while you can.

On a related note, you can get Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition for the PlayStation 4 for only $18.77 with free shipping while the deal lasts. However, if you’re looking for a more nostalgic experience, there is another deal going right now that you might be interested in…

At the time of writing, the Arcade1Up 3/4 scale Street Fighter 2 arcade cabinet (includes Street Fighter ll Champion Edition, Street Fighter ll The New Challengers, and Street Fighter ll Turbo) is on sale at Walmart with free 2-day shipping (or local pickup) for only $249 ($50 off). A riser that extends the height of the cabinet by 12-inches is available here for $39.84. The official description reads:

“Brace yourself to be plunged back in time to an era of adrenaline pumping, old school fun with Arcade 1Up as it brings iconic gaming back to you. Whether you are a retro junkie or curious to check out the hype this is the perfect way to enjoy arcade play within your home, dorm room or office. Arcade 1Up arcades are available in multiple exciting versions, the just under 4ft tall cabinets include commercial grade construction and coinless operation. All the machines feature original artwork of all-time iconic games. With immersive full-color hi-res displays and sounds, and combined with original joystick and control buttons setup, you are looking at endless hours of gaming!“

“Relive the glory days of arcade gaming in the comfort of your own home with Arcade 1Up’s Street Fighter ll at home arcade machine!“

“Perfect for when your friends are over, the two-player joystick/button configuration brings the Street Fighter ll Champion Edition arcade experience into the comfort of your home. Street Fighter ll Champion Edition is a mix of combat, skill and strategy. Its important to know when to block, jump, grapple, punch or kick your opponent. Fight against Ai, or your friends and perfect your own fighting style by mixing in combos of your desire.”

