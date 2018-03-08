OnRush’s Latest Gameplay Trailer Takes a Closer Look at the Action

Arcade racers seem to be making a comeback as of late, and one title that’s sure to get us revved up this summer is OnRush, which will be coming out in just a few months. The game is coming from Codemasters, and some key developers behind the hit MotorStorm games on PlayStation, so you know their hearts are in the right place when it comes to arcade-style action.

OnRush certainly delivers that, and the game’s latest trailers takes a closer look at what you can expect from the Stampede-style racing action, in which you’ll be using your boost like a madman (or mad woman) and trying to find the best route when it comes to reaching the finish line. Here’s a hint: there are multiple routes that can easily be used to gain ground on your opponents.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the video above, we get a closer look at the action in the race, including how effective your boost can be used, and how they can knock other opponents off their game. You’ll also get a look at actual gameplay, and how you can use the multiple routes to get ahead. And, yes, ramming opponents is the name of the game.

Also, you can use a multitude of vehicles in the game, including trucks and motorcycles, similar to what MotorStorm had to offer. Obviously, the bigger the better, but the speedier vehicles are worth taking for a spin as well.

Here’s what the developers had to say about the upcoming racing game: “It’s been too long since there was an awesome, all-out arcade racing game! It’s great that there’s so much choice for those of you who love choosing tyres and tweaking set-ups, but what happened to the love for physics-defying, fast-paced, all-action racing? ONRUSH is a brand new game that celebrates everything you loved about the iconic arcade titles of yesteryear, but in a visually stunning, phenomenally fun and fresh take on what it means to race.”

We won’t have to wait too much longer to take the game for a spin, as Codemasters will release OnRush for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on June 5. We can’t wait to take it for a test drive.