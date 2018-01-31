Arcade Racer Onrush Gets a Release Date, Deluxe Edition

Last year during Sony’s Paris Games Week event, Codemasters introduced a new high-octane racing game called Onrush, which is currently in development – by some of the same team members from Evolution Studios that brought us the Motorstorm series, as well as DriveClub. That got us a little bit excited, with the promise of thrilling arcade racing action for all to enjoy.

But then we got to wondering – when would we see this delightful little romp on the road? To which the publisher responded, “Soon enough.”

Codemasters’ social media manager Aaron Rook has reveled today that the game will be arriving on June 5th for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. A PC version is in the works as well, but currently doesn’t have a release date.

For good measure, the game will feature full support for PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X, which means it’ll look better than ever on both of those platforms.

For good measure, the developer also introduced the special Deluxe Edition of the game for PlayStation 4, which will be available for pre-order soon. It features eight exclusive vehicle designs, along with other goodies, as pictured below. The Xbox One will be getting an edition as well, but its contents weren’t revealed just yet.

The game will also introduce a photo mode, in which you can capture your best stunts in action to share with the rest of the world. You’ll be able to adjust a number of things on it, including “shutter speed, zoom and focus distance,” so you can make them even more dramatic.

From what we’ve seen thus far, the game definitely lives up to the classic MotorStorm mantra, especially when it comes to wild and crazy racing.

And if you pre-order the PlayStation version in May, you’ll also gain access to an exclusive early access beta. Codemasters hasn’t detailed just what you’ll have available at your fingertips, but more than likely, we’ll see a few tracks that are available in the game, as well as a handful of cars to choose from. You know, content to get you excited for the full release.

We’ll keep tabs on the game as it progresses, but, yeah, we’re totally down for a race or two or twenty.