Ori and the Will of the Wisps Reveals Stunning New Trailer

The Game Awards 2019 have provided gamers plenty to be excited about, including a number of huge new trailers for upcoming games. One such game is Ori and the Will of the Wisps, the upcoming sequel to Ori and the Blind Forest. The gorgeous new trailer showcased what fans should expect from the upcoming title. Like its predecessor, Ori and the Will of The Wisps is a 2D platformer in which players take on the role of Ori, a White Guardian Spirit. The title follows the classic metroidvania format, where players unlock a larger world as they gain new upgrades and progress farther into the game. Will of the Wisps will bring with it a handful of new improvements on the original game, including the ability to autosave.

Ori’s next big adventure awaits in Ori and the Will of the Wisps. Play it day one on @XboxGamePass or pre-order now: https://t.co/P0JlxOVSam pic.twitter.com/HhkTfGvhgP — Xbox (@Xbox) December 13, 2019

The first thing fans will notice from the trailer is just how gorgeous everything looks. While the new video doesn’t show all that much, from what can be seen, the environments look absolutely stunning, and varied. Players might not get a chance to stop and admire them when the game comes out, as the gameplay looks really fast-paced!

Developed by Moon Studios, Ori and the Blind Forest released to strong reviews when it debuted on Xbox One in 2015. It seems only fitting that the latest trailer for Will of the Wisps would appear at the The Game Awards, since Ori and the Blind Forest received the award for Best Art Direction at the show in 2015. The sequel certainly looks like it might follow in its predecessor’s footsteps, in that regard!

As of this writing, Ori and the Will of the Wisps is only slated to appear on Windows and Xbox One, and will be available on Xbox Game Pass on release day. Ori and the Blind Forest came to Nintendo Switch earlier this year, but there has been no indication from Microsoft if the follow-up will eventually come to that platform, as well.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is set for release March 11, 2020. Are you excited for the game? What did you think of the new trailer? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!