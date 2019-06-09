New Ori and the Will of the Wisps Trailer Reveals Release Date

Today, Microsoft announced the release date and revealed a new trailer for Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Moon Studios’ follow-up/sequel to Ori and the Blind Forest, it’s critically-acclaimed 2-D platformer that released back in 2015. Of course, it mostly looks like more Ori and the Blind Forest, but it has a new combat system and more ways to approach the game.

As you will know, the game was first announced last E3, and while we know it was coming in 2019, we didn’t have an exact release date. Further, we haven’t seen much of the game, so the new trailer is actually our best look at the game yet. And now we also have a release date: February 22, 2020.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ori and the Will of the Wisps will be available on Xbox One and PC when it launches. Below, you can read more about the game:

“Following in the footsteps of its critically acclaimed predecessor Ori and the Blind Forest, we’re excited to share that we’ll be taking players beyond the forest of Nibel in the upcoming 2-D platformer sequel Ori and the Will of the Wisps. Set to continue the legacy of Ori’s challenging gameplay, signature visual style and music, we can’t wait for you to embark on an all-new adventure all while feeling just a little bit nostalgic.”

Explore a vast, beautiful and immersive world. Explore a vast, beautiful, immersive and dangerous world filled with gripping enemy encounters, challenging puzzles and thrilling escape sequences. Unravel Ori’s true destiny in this emotionally engaging, hand-crafted, story-driven adventure.

New combat system. Wield dozens of new spirit weapons, spells and skills offering new dynamic combat mechanics to the world of Ori. Nimbly fight your way through untold danger and ruin with an entirely new arsenal at your disposal.

Customize your style of play. Choose your tools for adventure from dozens of newly acquired attacks, spells, and skills to match your style of play. In addition, utilize an all new shard system to power up Ori’s capabilities.

Encounter epic adversaries. Face large epic bosses and seek support from discoverable allies who will provide services and offer optional quests to extend the adventure.

For more news, media, and information on all things Xbox One, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the system and all things related to it by clicking right here.