Origin Access Premier Subscriptions Are Live

Earlier this week, we posted a story about how the EA Origin Access Premier program would be going live this week, giving PC players a chance to access a number of great features that the original Access program wouldn’t provide. Well, prep those credit cards because the program is live!

The official Origin website now shows the Premier membership, which you can get for $14.99 a month or $99.99 a year. While that is a steep increase from the regular membership, players will get even more benefits from their games.

“Play the full game before launch. Get new EA games first, access to a huge collection of games you can play whenever you want and a 10% discount on Origin digital purchases!” the main tagline for the site reads.

Both memberships do offer 10-hour early access to certain games including upcoming titles like Battlefield V and FIFA 19, as well as a growing collection of games (123 in basic, 129 in Premier, including day one premieres), as well as ten percent off of Origin purchases.

But Origin Access Premier, along with offering new titles in the EA Vault for PC play, also promises “extra content included with new EA games,” with a minimum value of $20 per game. It doesn’t quite dictate what that is but it could relate to downloadable content, or Ultimate Team features for games like Madden NFL 19 and FIFA 19.

There’s also a “Play these games first’ section of Origin Access Premier with games like Madden NFL 19, A Way Out, Star Wars: Battlefront II and a handful of others that will be available for the Vault later on. By going with Premier, users get better access to games right away.

It’s up to you to decide if the service is worth your time or not. But if you’re a big fan of EA games or you just want to get access to Madden NFL 19 and Battlefield V without paying too much at retail, it could be a worthy alternative to you. Not to mention the hundreds of other games you’ll have access to, with continuously added titles every week.

Check it out and see what you think!