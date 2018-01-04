Original Star Wars Battlefront II Updated, 12 Years After Launch

The original Star Wars Battlefront II, the beloved title that came out in 2005, has just recently been updated in order to make room for some Last Jedi goodness. The update is welcome, but surprising given that the title is over 12 years old. Not that we’re complaining, not one bit.

So what’s new to the original? Well, unfortunately it’s not the highly coveted workshop feature – and it’s not an extensive playthrough playing as a shirtless Kylo Ren – but, it’s something and includes some optimization that many players will find welcome. Here are the official, and small, patch notes for PC:

Minor bug fixes

Optimization tweaks

Lobby functionality

Steam usernames will now properly show

Improved accuracy for ping calcuations

Though EA said that no one wants a Pink Vader (which of course means we got a Pink Vader), many players immediately responded to the Steam announcement that they were begging for the developers to add the client’s workshop for a more customised experience. With it being such an older game, the likelihood of seeing this addition is slim. Coming in second as a most requested feature is the addition of dedicated servers. Again – it’s over 12 years old, but we can dream!

For those that haven’t taken part in the Battlefront franchise before it was changed dramatically, here’s what you need to know about the game:

“With space combat, playable Jedi characters, and over 16 all new battlefronts, Star Wars Battlefront II gives you more ways than ever before to play the classic Star Wars battles any way you want.

