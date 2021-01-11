OtterBox Reveals New Gaming Accessories

You might recall that late last year, Xbox announced a whole slew of next-gen gaming accessories in the works with various partners, including OtterBox. And now, OtterBox has finally lifted the veil on exactly what the company has been working on, and it includes a bunch of different gadgets to take mobile gaming to the next level -- specifically designed for Xbox.

Today, the company has revealed a mobile gaming clip, controller shell, gaming carry case, and a gaming case and gaming screen protector specifically for phones. The gaming carry case and controller shell are specific to Xbox controllers. The whole lot is set to go up for pre-order starting later this month on January 25th.

OtterBox provided ComicBook.com with some samples prior to the reveal today, and, by and large, they appear to be much like other OtterBox products in my experience: sturdy, easy to use, and relatively inexpensive. This is gear designed specifically for folks that, for example, take advantage of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or other cloud services, but items like the gaming phone case and screen protector seem applicable to just about anyone interested in mobile gaming. If you've ever been concerned about how it felt like your iPhone might melt in your hand because of how hot it became while gaming, the new OtterBox case is for you.

"Gaming is one of the unique spaces where everyone has the opportunity to compete and connect, especially as we are physically distanced. This connection is enhanced with advances in cloud gaming and fast 5G networks," OtterBox CEO Jim Parke said as part of today's reveal. "OtterBox is the best in the world at providing trusted mobile accessories, and we're better positioned than anyone to deliver a premium gaming experience. This portfolio and our accessories designed for Xbox marks a major entry into the gaming market for us."

As noted above, these items are all set to go up for pre-order beginning January 25th with an expected launch in February. You can check out all of our previous coverage of mobile games right here.

As noted above, these items are all set to go up for pre-order beginning January 25th with an expected launch in February.