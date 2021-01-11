OtterBox Reveals New Gaming Accessories
You might recall that late last year, Xbox announced a whole slew of next-gen gaming accessories in the works with various partners, including OtterBox. And now, OtterBox has finally lifted the veil on exactly what the company has been working on, and it includes a bunch of different gadgets to take mobile gaming to the next level -- specifically designed for Xbox.
Today, the company has revealed a mobile gaming clip, controller shell, gaming carry case, and a gaming case and gaming screen protector specifically for phones. The gaming carry case and controller shell are specific to Xbox controllers. The whole lot is set to go up for pre-order starting later this month on January 25th.
OtterBox provided ComicBook.com with some samples prior to the reveal today, and, by and large, they appear to be much like other OtterBox products in my experience: sturdy, easy to use, and relatively inexpensive. This is gear designed specifically for folks that, for example, take advantage of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or other cloud services, but items like the gaming phone case and screen protector seem applicable to just about anyone interested in mobile gaming. If you've ever been concerned about how it felt like your iPhone might melt in your hand because of how hot it became while gaming, the new OtterBox case is for you.
"Gaming is one of the unique spaces where everyone has the opportunity to compete and connect, especially as we are physically distanced. This connection is enhanced with advances in cloud gaming and fast 5G networks," OtterBox CEO Jim Parke said as part of today's reveal. "OtterBox is the best in the world at providing trusted mobile accessories, and we're better positioned than anyone to deliver a premium gaming experience. This portfolio and our accessories designed for Xbox marks a major entry into the gaming market for us."
As noted above, these items are all set to go up for pre-order beginning January 25th with an expected launch in February. You can check out all of our previous coverage of mobile games right here.
Mobile Gaming Clip
"An ergonomic answer to seamless mobile gaming, the OtterBox Mobile Gaming Clip is great for at home or on-the-go," OtterBox says. "This adaptable clip attaches your smartphone to your Xbox Wireless Controller and boasts trusted OtterBox quality. The Mobile Gaming Clip adapts to your environment with adjustable angle and balance based on your preferences and lighting. This versatile clip can also be used as a table-top stand and folds down for compact travel. The Mobile Gaming Clip is compatible with Xbox Wireless Controllers and the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, as well as the OtterBox Easy Grip Controller Shell. The Mobile Gaming Clip will work with virtually all smartphones, with or without an OtterBox protective case."
Price: $29.95
Easy Grip Controller Shell
"Take your Xbox Wireless Controller on the go and protect it at home with the OtterBox Easy Grip Controller Shell," OtterBox says. "This compact gaming controller shell lets you personalize the look and feel of your controller while maintaining hand-feel and access to buttons and triggers. Get a pro-level experience with swappable grips with lasting antimicrobial protection.1 The OtterBox Easy Grip Controller Shell is available for Xbox Wireless Controllers."
Price: $39.95
Gaming Carry Case
"Get your gaming up and out in no time with the OtterBox Gaming Carry Case," OtterBox says. "As the first gaming controller case designed for mobile use, this compact carryall guards joysticks and triggers from damage during transport. When it's 'game on,' the case converts to a gaming stand to create the ultimate mobile command center. The case is compatible with Xbox Wireless Controllers and the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 and designed to house all of the elements in the OtterBox gaming ecosystem."
Price: $44.95
Easy Grip Gaming Case
"The Easy Grip Gaming Case is made to game on the go," OtterBox says. "Ergonomically designed for entertainment-mode, the Easy Grip Gaming Case integrates cool-to-touch materials to keep the console protected and feeling great in your hand level after level. The Easy Grip Gaming Case will be available for the latest iPhone devices with more designs coming soon."
Price: $54.95
Gaming Glass Privacy Guard
"OtterBox Gaming Glass Privacy Guard is the first screen protector in the world to be optimized for mobile gaming," OtterBox says. "This scratch-resistant glass provides industry-first screen privacy in entertainment (landscape) orientation to prevent visual hacking while you game wherever you are. Gaming Glass Privacy Guard also boasts an antimicrobial agent that blocks microbial growth and will be available for the latest iPhone devices."
Price: $49.95