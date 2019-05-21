Outer Wilds Xbox One and PC Release Date Revealed

Gamers who are looking for an sci-fi open world adventure full of mystery may be in luck in the relatively near future. Mobius Digital and Annapurna Interactive’s Outer Wilds has been on the radar of many for some time now, especially after it won the Seumas McNally Grand Prize back in 2015 at the IGF Awards. Of course, some things have changed over the past four years, but fans will be able to see everything that is new when the game officially launches in a little over a week from the time of writing.

Annapurna recently released a new trailer for Outer Wilds and it just so happens to be the launch trailer. What makes this even better is the fact that the upcoming title is set to be released on Thursday, May 30th. The game will be launching on Xbox One and PC, however, it will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store for a unknown amount of time. “Rest assured that we read all of your comments and our goal is to bring the game to your preferred platform as quickly as possible,” the devs said in a recent update.

For more on Mobius Digital’s Outer Wilds:

“You’re the newest recruit of Outer Wilds Ventures, a fledgling space program searching for answers in a strange, constantly evolving solar system. What lurks in the heart of the ominous Dark Bramble? Who built the alien ruins on the Moon? Can the endless time loop be stopped? Answers await you in the most dangerous reaches of space.

“The planets of Outer Wilds are packed with hidden locations that change with the passage of time. Visit an underground city of before it’s swallowed by sand, or explore the surface of a planet as it crumbles beneath your feet. Every secret is guarded by hazardous environments and natural catastrophes. Strap on your hiking boots, check your oxygen levels, and get ready to venture into space. Use a variety of unique gadgets to probe your surroundings, track down mysterious signals, decipher ancient alien writing, and roast the perfect marshmallow.”

Outer Wilds is set to arrive on May 30th for Xbox One and PC via the Epic Games Store, with other platforms receiving it at a later date.

