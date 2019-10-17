Check Out the First 20 Minutes of The Outer Worlds

As we draw closer to the release date of The Outer Worlds, the new role-playing video game from developer Obsidian Entertainment, more and more information comes to light about the upcoming title. While there’s been a number of videos showcasing the game, a new 20-minute video shows off the very beginning of the game. So, be warned if you’re wanting to go into the game as fresh as possible.

Specifically, the new video was uploaded by IGN, and you can check it out above. It features the first 20 minutes of gameplay, including the cutscenes, opening dialogue and setting of the stage, and a nice chunk of time where someone is actually playing through the start of the story. A not insignificant amount of the video covers similar ground to what we saw out of Tokyo Game Show 2019, but even so, it’s still a new look at all of that — and the first at the very beginning before being able to wander around.

“Lost in transit while on a colonist ship bound for the furthest edge of the galaxy, you awake decades later than you expected only to find yourself in the midst of a deep conspiracy threatening to destroy the Halcyon colony,” the video game’s website states. “As you explore the furthest reaches of space and encounter a host of factions all vying for power, who you decide to become will determine the fate of everyone in Halcyon. In the corporate equation for the colony, you are the unplanned variable.”

Want to see the opening moments before #TheOuterWorlds releases next week? @IGN has the footage for you! For those who don’t want to know what the opening movies have in store for you, jump to about six minutes in. https://t.co/37vO1TtYFu — The Outer Worlds (@OuterWorlds) October 14, 2019

The Outer Worlds is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 25th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.