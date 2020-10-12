The Outer Worlds Sequel Seemingly in Development

It would seem that developer Obsidian Entertainment might yet return to the world of, well, The Outer Worlds in the future. According to Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad, a new entry "is being explored, currently in pre-production." As with all unannounced projects, however, there is no telling whether this will move forward or has already been shelved. Obsidian itself has, of course, announced no such sequel as of yet.

In case you're not already aware, Ahmad has historically been a fairly reliable source for such things whenever he's not joking around. Given how he framed the tweet below, it would certainly seem like Ahmad is not kidding this time and that a new entry for The Outer Worlds really is in the works -- at least, according to what he's heard.

Last I heard a new entry in the franchise is being explored, currently in pre-production. Could change into something else ofc, but this is the current status. https://t.co/OGvfHjycNu — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) October 11, 2020

The Outer Worlds is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. No official sequel has been announced as of yet, though the first piece of story DLC recently released. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game right here.

Here's a snippet from ComicBook.com's official review of The Outer Worlds from when it released last year:

"The Outer Worlds is basically everything I want out of a modern role-playing game. The writing is clever, the world is interesting, and the mechanics reinforce the fantastical plot of being a long-lost colonist that’s been recently awoken in order to help every other colonist from that doomed mission rediscover their own future. In many ways, however, it can sometimes feel like a blast from the past in much the same way as the protagonist."

