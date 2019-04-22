Rumor: New DC Game Called ‘Outlaws’ Leaks, Full Reveal Coming Soon

There’s a new DC game called “Outlaws” which is supposed to be announced soon, according to some leakers who’ve shared an image of what looks to be promotional artwork for the game. If the rumors are true, the new game will be fully revealed by WB Games on April 26th, though the artwork gives some idea of what to expect from it before that date.

The leaks come from both 4chan and ResetEra, so like most leaks, is more than reasonable to approach this one with some skepticism. The supposed artwork for the game that’s shown below from ResetEra shows the game’s title with what looks to be Gotham in the background judging from the Wayne Enterprises building that’s featured prominently in the center. That’s about all the images offers in terms of what the game might be about, but DC fans have their own theories.

Rumor: New DC Comics game Outlaws to be revealed on Friday (Rocksteady’s game) pic.twitter.com/KpZEj4Iahq — AllGamesDelta (@AllGamesDelta_) April 22, 2019

Some believe Outlaws might be the game that Rocksteady’s been working on, one that’s been the subject of much speculation in the past, though there’s nothing in the teaser that would confirm that. As for the DC Comics characters that’ll be involved, Red Hood and the entire cast of the Suicide Squad are two possibilities. People pointed to the Red Hood and the Outlaws comics as possible explanation for the name of the game.

An entirely separate leak which came days before and circulated on ResetEra and 4chan supposedly laid out plans for a Warner Bros. game which might be this Outlaws project that’s now leaked. What’s said to be a leaked email spoke of games as a service features and reveal plans for gameplay presentations and other content, though whether it’s connected to Outlaws or is even real hasn’t been confirmed.

Teasers are said to be shared on WB’s social media accounts before the game is fully revealed, so we’ll have to look for those before April 26th to see if the leaks are legit.

